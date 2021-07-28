Ted Lasso's Season Two Debut Is No Joke For Apple TV+ [Parrot Analytics]

In an era of TV dominated by anti-heroes, post-apocalyptic wastelands and misbehaving leads, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso is proving that positivity and optimism can pay off with massive audience demand.
Just ahead of Apple’s upcoming earnings report, season two of the Jason Sudeikis-fronted comedy debuted as one of the most in-demand TV shows in the US and around the world over the weekend.
As of Saturday July 24, Ted Lasso was America’s eighth most in-demand overall show, generating 41.2x more audience demand than the average show in the US. It was also the second most in-demand digital original in the US, just behind Disney+’s Loki (42.8x).
Globally, Ted Lasso (44.9x) was the 18th most in-demand overall show, and the 7th most in-demand digital original.
Audience demand for the show’s debut has grown exponentially season over season, and Ted Lasso been a key driver of Apple TV+’s demand share growth in the US and worldwide over the last year.
With Ted Lasso’s weekly release schedule - a strategy proven to build audience demand over time - we expect to see these already impressive numbers to grow further over the coming weeks.
US Time Shift Analysis
- Season two debuted to 38.7x the demand of the average show in the US - a full 20 times more demand than the series’ season one debut, which got 1.9x the demand of the average show in the US.
- Season one of Ted Lasso - released on a weekly schedule - steadily grew in demand during its first season, as audiences sought a positive refuge in the face of lockdown life and daily COVID news, topping out at 30.0x average demand the day after its season one finale.
- Season two’s debut demand was 29% higher than the peak demand during season one with American audiences, indicating new audiences kept discovering the show between seasons.
Global Time Shift Analysis
- Globally, Ted Lasso is performing even better. Season two debuted to 41.4x demand of average show worldwide, while season one debuted to just .5x the demand of the average show globally.
- Global audience demand during season one of Ted Lasso peaked at 32.9x.
- Global demand for Ted Lasso’s season two debut was already 25.8% higher than its peak demand during season one, showing new global audiences also discovered the show in between seasons.
Apple TV+ Demand Share
The demand share for Apple TV+’s digital originals - a key leading indicator of subscriber growth - has grown significantly since Ted Lasso debuted in August 2020, a trend the show is likely going to help push forward in Q3 2021.
Global Digital Original Demand Share
- In Q2 2021, Apple TV+ had 5.4% of the global demand share for all digital originals.
- This was fifth best of the major streamers, just behind Hulu (5.6%) and ahead of HBO Max (4.8%).
- This represented a 54.3% improvement over Q3 2020, when Ted Lasso debuted, and when Apple TV+ was at 3.5% global demand share.
US Digital Original Demand Share
- In Q2 2021 Apple TV+ had 5.3% demand share of US digital originals.
- This was sixth best of the major streamers, behind HBO Max (5.8%) and well ahead of Paramount+ (3.4%).
- This was a 26.2% improvement over Q3 2020, when US demand share was 4.2%.
As the Q2 2021 data does not include the audience demand of Ted Lasso season two, we expect the demand share for Apple TV+ to grow further in Q3 2021.
Fútbol is life,