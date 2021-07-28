World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Ted Lasso's Season Two Debut Is No Joke For Apple TV+ [Parrot Analytics]

Wednesday, 28 July 2021, 5:55 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

In an era of TV dominated by anti-heroes, post-apocalyptic wastelands and misbehaving leads, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso is proving that positivity and optimism can pay off with massive audience demand.

Just ahead of Apple’s upcoming earnings report, season two of the Jason Sudeikis-fronted comedy debuted as one of the most in-demand TV shows in the US and around the world over the weekend.

As of Saturday July 24, Ted Lasso was America’s eighth most in-demand overall show, generating 41.2x more audience demand than the average show in the US. It was also the second most in-demand digital original in the US, just behind Disney+’s Loki (42.8x).

Globally, Ted Lasso (44.9x) was the 18th most in-demand overall show, and the 7th most in-demand digital original.

Audience demand for the show’s debut has grown exponentially season over season, and Ted Lasso been a key driver of Apple TV+’s demand share growth in the US and worldwide over the last year.

With Ted Lasso’s weekly release schedule - a strategy proven to build audience demand over time - we expect to see these already impressive numbers to grow further over the coming weeks.

US Time Shift Analysis

  • Season two debuted to 38.7x the demand of the average show in the US - a full 20 times more demand than the series’ season one debut, which got 1.9x the demand of the average show in the US.
  • Season one of Ted Lasso - released on a weekly schedule - steadily grew in demand during its first season, as audiences sought a positive refuge in the face of lockdown life and daily COVID news, topping out at 30.0x average demand the day after its season one finale.
  • Season two’s debut demand was 29% higher than the peak demand during season one with American audiences, indicating new audiences kept discovering the show between seasons.

Global Time Shift Analysis

  • Globally, Ted Lasso is performing even better. Season two debuted to 41.4x demand of average show worldwide, while season one debuted to just .5x the demand of the average show globally.
  • Global audience demand during season one of Ted Lasso peaked at 32.9x.
  • Global demand for Ted Lasso’s season two debut was already 25.8% higher than its peak demand during season one, showing new global audiences also discovered the show in between seasons.

Apple TV+ Demand Share

The demand share for Apple TV+’s digital originals - a key leading indicator of subscriber growth - has grown significantly since Ted Lasso debuted in August 2020, a trend the show is likely going to help push forward in Q3 2021.

Global Digital Original Demand Share

  • In Q2 2021, Apple TV+ had 5.4% of the global demand share for all digital originals.
  • This was fifth best of the major streamers, just behind Hulu (5.6%) and ahead of HBO Max (4.8%).
  • This represented a 54.3% improvement over Q3 2020, when Ted Lasso debuted, and when Apple TV+ was at 3.5% global demand share.

US Digital Original Demand Share

  • In Q2 2021 Apple TV+ had 5.3% demand share of US digital originals.
  • This was sixth best of the major streamers, behind HBO Max (5.8%) and well ahead of Paramount+ (3.4%).
  • This was a 26.2% improvement over Q3 2020, when US demand share was 4.2%.

As the Q2 2021 data does not include the audience demand of Ted Lasso season two, we expect the demand share for Apple TV+ to grow further in Q3 2021.

Fútbol is life,

