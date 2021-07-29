Alphaus Enters Singapore Cloud Financial Management Market With Cloud Comrade Win

- Cloud Comrade's switch to Alphaus from another provider marks Alphaus' entry into the dynamic Singapore market. It is an important milestone for Alphaus in its strategic expansion into Southeast Asia and follows the establishment of its Global Delivery Centre in Kuala Lumpur last year.

- Alphaus Inc.'s feature-rich SaaS Cloud Financial Management (CFM) products focused on cloud billing and cost management are enabling MSPs and end-clients maximize the benefits of moving to the cloud with greater cost and time savings, less wastage and optimum utilization of cloud resources.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Alphaus Inc. (https://alphaus.cloud/jp/), a prominent start up in the Cloud Financial Management space in Japan, has made a successful foray into the Singapore market in line with its strategic growth plans. The company will provide its suite of cloud financial management (CFM) solutions to the fast-growing Managed Services Provider (MSP) Cloud Comrade (https://cloudcomrade.com/). The overall value of Alphaus' solutions and support, with the ability for bespoke integrations to the financial services system, were key considerations for Cloud Comrade to switch to Alphaus' products as critical components for its business operations.

Signing Cloud Comrade- the first Singapore-headquartered AWS Premier Consulting Partner that is also a Google Premier Partner and Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform partner- as a client gives Alphaus great impetus in achieving its strategic goals for the Southeast region. Its growing Global Delivery Centre in Kuala Lumpur, established last year, is a testament to the company's commitment to provide dedicated support for the unique needs of a diverse clientele across various countries and industries in this high-potential region.

Solving cloud financial management challenges

Cliched as it sounds, the 'New Normal' is upon us with increasing clarity that it is in the cloud. According to a study by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in 2020, the Asia Pacific- including India and Australia- is leading this charge as the adoption of the public cloud in the region outpaces that in the US and Western Europe. From a modest 3 percent of their IT spend on the public cloud in 2016, businesses in APAC are projected to spend over 10% of the IT budget on the public cloud by 2023.

Despite the promising growth and outlook for migration to the cloud, the complexity and lack of adequate clarity into the costs of cloud infrastructure deployment present a serious challenge for businesses making or facilitating such a transition. This was highlighted in a survey of over 100 companies in Malaysia carried out last year. In the recent past, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has also highlighted this problem while recommending that companies take appropriate steps for CFM. 'Cloud waste' or sub-optimal utilization of cloud resources is another major pain point, preventing businesses from deriving maximum ROI on their cloud spend.

Alphaus precisely addresses these challenges, expanding its footprint in APAC as a pioneer in simplifying billing/spend management and tackling cloud waste for companies. Its suite of user-friendly and feature-rich Software-as-a-Service products - Wave* and Ripple** -- is serving as a catalyst to faster, greater, and better adoption and use of the cloud.

Helping Cloud Comrade in its growth journey

Cloud Comrade is one of the many companies experiencing the value of Aphaus' solutions. The company had been on the lookout for a more effective solution and a reliable partner who could help navigate the dynamic future of cloud management to jointly deliver even greater value and a better cloud experience for their customers.

"As a cloud Managed Services Provider, we enable several large organizations in the region with their digital transformation and migration to the cloud. It is a critical success factor for both our clients and us that we not only have complete clarity on all the costs associated with the cloud infrastructure but are also making optimum utilization of any cloud resources deployed. The SaaS solutions from Alphaus for billing management and cloud cost optimization provide us with the requisite tools, information, and intelligence to achieve these seamlessly. These tools are integral to our operations and in use 24/7. Alphaus' Wave and Ripple go a long way in helping maximize ROI, one of the key value propositions for moving to the cloud," said Andy Waroma, Co-Founder & Co-Managing Director of Cloud Comrade.

"We are thrilled to have a leader like Cloud Comrade as a client and help it deliver better customer service with bespoke integrations to its financial services system," said Hajime Hirose, CEO of Alphaus Inc. "The APAC is a digital hub that is at the cusp of unprecedented use of cloud services. Our goal is to enable every business to fully realize the value of migrating their IT infrastructure to the cloud. All change does not have to be painful. This belief explains our relentless focus on simplifying billing/spend management, helping companies realize cost and time savings, optimizing resources and consequently, directly impacting their bottom line. We are committed to continually introduce features that fulfill these objectives for our partners and clients; our strong presence and expansion in the APAC market manifests this commitment."

*Wave- Cloud Cost Optimization and Management

Manages multiple AWS cloud accounts in one place, analyzes organizations' cost and optimizes budget easily. Wave helps organizations get a clear picture of the cost of cloud infrastructure, discover wasted resources and excessive costs.

**Ripple- Billing Management Solution for MSPs and resellers

Recalculates AWS invoices and reallocates Reserved Instances (RIs) only to linked accounts they belong to, helping the former to accurately charge their customers. Ripple helps service providers save significant time and hassle in complex accounting and billing. Service providers can also use Ripple to plan their RI procurement strategy for maximum ROI.

About Alphaus Inc.

Alphaus, a VC-backed tech start-up on a mission to simplify cloud computing for everyone specializes in Cloud Financial Management (CFM) solutions. The company is focused on enabling its cloud services partners and clients to understand, manage and optimize complicated cloud spend, billings and resource allocation for maximizing ROI on their investments in the cloud. An AWS Advanced Technology Partner, Alphaus provides a suite of Software-as-a-Service solutions for multi-cloud management supporting AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

Founded in 2015, Alphaus Inc. is backed by reputed investors like DNX Ventures, NTT DoCoMo Ventures, Mitsubishi UFJ Capital, Archetype Ventures, Accord Ventures and 500 Startups. The company's roster of clients includes NTT Data, Nomura Research Institute (NRI), and ISI-Dentsu. Headquartered in Japan, Alphaus has a rapidly growing Global Delivery Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia comprising 10 team members to support its rapid expansion in the Asia Pacific and Oceania regions.

© Scoop Media

