World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Comcast Earnings: Peacock's Library Demand Strong, Originals Fall Short [Parrot Analytics]

Friday, 30 July 2021, 5:55 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

As Peacock’s Olympic coverage debuts a year later than originally scheduled, Parrot Analytics has analyzed its performance in the US streaming market, revealing relatively strong demand for the Peacock catalog, but tepid demand for Peacock Originals.

Peacock’s US share of demand for on-platform content in Q2 2021 was 8.4% - putting it in fifth place overall, just above Paramount+ (7.9%) and slightly behind HBO Max (9.8%). The streamer is successfully leveraging its large library of legacy content and shows still airing on linear TV.

However, highly in-demand exclusive content, particularly platform originals, are generally what drive new subscribers to sign up for a service. Here Peacock has yet to take off, accounting for just 1.4% of the US digital original demand share in Q2 2021.

US SVODs Share of On Platform Content

  • Peacock could be playing a dangerous game by relying too heavily on its large library of non-exclusive content.
  • However, Peacock’s exclusive rights to Olympics coverage could be its golden ticket.
  • Once new subscribers are drawn in by the Olympics they will find a robust catalog of highly in-demand library content to keep them around.

Top Shows Available on Peacock

  • Looking at the most in-demand series that were available on Peacock in the past quarter it is clear that this platform’s strength comes from its linear original offerings, mostly former and current NBC shows.
  • In particular, Saturday Night Live was in a league of its own with 56x the average series demand.
  • The second most in-demand show available on Peacock this quarter was The Voice, far behind SNL, but still generating 30x the demand of the average series.

Top Peacock Originals

  • The most in-demand original from Peacock in Q2 2021 was Curious George, averaging 9.9x the average series demand for the quarter.
  • Peacock’s originals are moving in the right direction - Girls5eva and Rutherford Falls both reached post-release demand peaks higher than any other Peacock original so far this year when they dropped earlier in Q2.
  • However, original content from this platform still has yet to find success comparable to other streamers.

Top Originals vs Other Platforms

  • Comparing Peacock’s original content to the top original series from other streamers it is clear that the platform has yet to create a tentpole original that captures as much audience attention as its competitors’ top series.
  • Peacock’s top two originals, Curious George (9.9x) and Rutherford Falls (8.3x), had less demand this quarter than even the top original from the niche streamer Shudder - Creepshow with 10.5x.

© Scoop Media

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics: Global television measurement

Global television demand measurement

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world's largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms.

As a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, Parrot Analytics optimises content workflows in real time. The company's TV analytics products result in better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as accelerated SVOD platform success.

Contact Parrot Analytics

 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Afghanistan: Record Number Of Women And Children Killed Or Wounded

More women and children were killed and wounded in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021 than in the first six months of any year since records began in 2009, a United Nations report revealed on Monday... More>>

Tale Of Two Pandemics: Follow The Science And Do Not Forget One At The Cost Of The Other

Covid-19 has posed innumerable health, economic, and social challenges for all, including people living with HIV. It has exposed the fragility of health systems around the globe and has diverted political attention and funding from other infectious diseases like TB and HIV... More>>


UN: Rights Chief Calls For Prompt Release Of Protestors Held In Cuba
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday called for the prompt release of protestors and journalists detained during anti-government demonstrations in Cuba, some of whom are being held incommunicado... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs



Food Systems: More Than 100 Countries Discuss Visions For Futures To Accelerate Global Action Ahead Of September Summit

More than 100 countries came together over the course of three-days to discuss how they will transform their national food systems to drive progress against the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030... More>>


Food Systems: Italian & Rwandan Leaders Join Urgent Call To Transform World’s Food Systems As Pre-Summit Begins

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame stress need for more inclusive, sustainable and holistic approaches ahead of the Summit in New York in September... More>>


UN: Play:Fair For People And Planet – A Major United Nations Music Activation
organized by the UN SDG Action Campaign in partnership with Music Innovation Hub, Keychange, the city of Milan, the Milan Triennale, and partners from the SDG Music Network, will be held at an unexpected location in the center of Milan, Italy, taking into account safety measures with a limited on-site audience consisting of activists and fans... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 