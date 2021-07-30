HKTDC Twin Jewellery Shows Conclude Today

Nearly 30% of public visitors spend more than HK$10,000 eachJewellers see travel restrictions as key business challenge

HONG KONG, July 29, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The 37th HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and 7th HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), concluded today. In addition to trade buyers, the twin shows were also open to jewellery-loving public visitors for the first time this year. The five-day shows attracted more than 13,700 industry buyers and over 17,000 public visitors who came to explore and purchase a wide array of jewellery products. The twin shows also run online until 5 August to enable global jewellers and traders to engage in business talks via video conferencing, with more than 1,200 online meetings between exhibitors and buyers arranged. As of 29 July, the online edition of the shows recorded some 2,500 buyers exploring products and conducting business discussions online.

The physical editions of the 37th HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, 7th HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show and the HKTDC International Sourcing Show all drew to a successful close today.

For the first time, this year's jewellery shows were open to the jewellery-loving public who came to purchase quality jewellery products at competitive prices.

Jewellery parades displayed new and unique jewellery designs.

Recovering purchasing power creates new opportunities

With the pandemic changing the global economy and international travel restrictions disrupting regular business travel, enterprises are looking to conduct cross-border business through both online and physical channels. Benjamin Chau, Acting Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "An independent survey conducted on-site found that 44% of the interviewed exhibitors and buyers considered business travel restrictions during the pandemic as the biggest current challenge. On a more positive note, 31% and 19% of respondents respectively believed that the recovering purchasing power of customers and business leads driven by e-tailing would be the main source of new business opportunities this year."

Mr Chau continued: "The HKTDC is adopting a strategy that clearly aligns with the survey results. Addressing both exhibitors' needs and market trends, we made a swift decision to open the twin shows to public visitors for the first time. This has enabled exhibitors to reach out to more retail clients and broaden their customer base. Also, the fact that the two shows run in a unique physical and online format for the first time has helped to create more business opportunities for traders."

During the shows, the HKTDC conducted an on-site survey in which more than 800 exhibitors and buyers were interviewed. The survey found that buyers and exhibitors remain cautious regarding the market outlook, with 54% of respondents expecting overall sales to decrease this year and only 29% expected sales to remain unchanged. In terms of sourcing prices and production costs, 45% of respondents said they were under more pressure. Despite this, more than half of them (54%) expected that retail prices will remain unchanged.

Diamond jewellery items were the most popular products purchased at the shows

Regarding the growth prospects for jewellery products in major countries and regions over the next two years, respondents considered that North America (41%), Western Europe (33%) and Hong Kong (31%) were the most promising traditional markets, while Mainland China was considered by 51% as the most promising emerging market. Hong Kong was recognised by interviewed buyers as an ideal sourcing hub, with quality (75%), use of material (73%) and services (71%) being the three most appreciated aspects.

In terms of popular product categories, the survey found that nearly half (49%) of the respondents favoured karat-white gold, followed by karat-rose gold (42%) and karat-yellow gold (38%). Diamonds remained the most popular (54%) among all gemstones.

Half of the respondents expected trendy fashion jewellery to have the greatest market potential. The survey also found that 28% of public visitors interviewed had spent more than HK$10,000 each on-site and that diamond jewellery items were the most popular products (51%) purchased at the shows.

Exhibitors value jewellery shows as effective business platforms

The twin shows were the first two physical trade fairs staged by the HKTDC since the pandemic began, creating business opportunities for exhibitors and buyers alike.

A Hong Kong exhibitor, Just Gold Company Limited, joined the Jewellery Show for the first time this year. Arthur Tang, the company's Managing Director, Greater China, shared that the show was an effective business platform that helped their company enhance its branding and increase market exposure. "We promoted our new designs as well as special collections for our 30th anniversary. A number of buyers approached us to enquire more about our products. We've already concluded some business deals and the response has been encouraging," said Mr Tang.

Another exhibitor, Yvonne Pong, Director, Wing Hang South Sea Pearl Company Limited, considered the Jewellery Show as the perfect place to promote their pearl jewellery collections and drive new business. "Customers love our classic designs, and jewellery with gold-coloured pearls is particularly sought after. The response has been better than expected. We've met some quality buyers, including a number of new customers," she said. "The HKTDC has done an excellent job making the show a success despite the pandemic. I am confident the show will get even better, with more overseas buyers coming to source products once travel restrictions are lifted."

A local buyer, Edmond Chan, Head of Jewelry Asia, Luxeford Hong Kong Limited, was pleased to see the Jewellery Show being staged again. "We specialise in purchasing high-end jewellery and watches. I am here looking for partners and to find suitable products. I've already found an exhibitor to explore cooperation with whose jewellery collection boasts some outstanding designs," he said.

A host of activities were held during the two shows, including seminars on changes that the pandemic and online marketing have brought to the jewellery industry supply chain, a series of expert talks tailor-made to guide the public on the appreciation of rare-colour diamonds and pearl evaluation methods, jewellery smart bidding session, workshop, lucky draws and jewellery parades. These events not only facilitated the exchange of market intelligence among industry players, but also enhanced public knowledge about gemstones and jewellery products.

Physical edition of International Sourcing Show ends concurrently

The physical edition of the HKTDC International Sourcing Show also ended today, the 4-day show attracted over 14,000 buyers to attend or explore products online. To help local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) grasp business opportunities, the HKTDC contacted quality buyers through its network of 50 offices worldwide and arranged close to 1,100 business matching meetings during the physical show.

This physical edition of the International Sourcing Show was complemented by an online element, which started in March, enabling traders to stay connected both online and offline and boosting business opportunities during the pandemic.

Fair Websites:

- Hong Kong International Jewellery Show:

https://hkjewelleryshow.hktdc.com

- Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show:

https://hkdgp.hktdc.com

- International Sourcing Show:

https://isshow.hktdc.com

About the HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade.

