World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

HKTDC Twin Jewellery Shows Conclude Today

Friday, 30 July 2021, 6:20 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Nearly 30% of public visitors spend more than HK$10,000 eachJewellers see travel restrictions as key business challenge

HONG KONG, July 29, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The 37th HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and 7th HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), concluded today. In addition to trade buyers, the twin shows were also open to jewellery-loving public visitors for the first time this year. The five-day shows attracted more than 13,700 industry buyers and over 17,000 public visitors who came to explore and purchase a wide array of jewellery products. The twin shows also run online until 5 August to enable global jewellers and traders to engage in business talks via video conferencing, with more than 1,200 online meetings between exhibitors and buyers arranged. As of 29 July, the online edition of the shows recorded some 2,500 buyers exploring products and conducting business discussions online.

The physical editions of the 37th HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, 7th HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show and the HKTDC International Sourcing Show all drew to a successful close today.
For the first time, this year's jewellery shows were open to the jewellery-loving public who came to purchase quality jewellery products at competitive prices.
Jewellery parades displayed new and unique jewellery designs.

Recovering purchasing power creates new opportunities

With the pandemic changing the global economy and international travel restrictions disrupting regular business travel, enterprises are looking to conduct cross-border business through both online and physical channels. Benjamin Chau, Acting Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "An independent survey conducted on-site found that 44% of the interviewed exhibitors and buyers considered business travel restrictions during the pandemic as the biggest current challenge. On a more positive note, 31% and 19% of respondents respectively believed that the recovering purchasing power of customers and business leads driven by e-tailing would be the main source of new business opportunities this year."

Mr Chau continued: "The HKTDC is adopting a strategy that clearly aligns with the survey results. Addressing both exhibitors' needs and market trends, we made a swift decision to open the twin shows to public visitors for the first time. This has enabled exhibitors to reach out to more retail clients and broaden their customer base. Also, the fact that the two shows run in a unique physical and online format for the first time has helped to create more business opportunities for traders."

During the shows, the HKTDC conducted an on-site survey in which more than 800 exhibitors and buyers were interviewed. The survey found that buyers and exhibitors remain cautious regarding the market outlook, with 54% of respondents expecting overall sales to decrease this year and only 29% expected sales to remain unchanged. In terms of sourcing prices and production costs, 45% of respondents said they were under more pressure. Despite this, more than half of them (54%) expected that retail prices will remain unchanged.

Diamond jewellery items were the most popular products purchased at the shows

Regarding the growth prospects for jewellery products in major countries and regions over the next two years, respondents considered that North America (41%), Western Europe (33%) and Hong Kong (31%) were the most promising traditional markets, while Mainland China was considered by 51% as the most promising emerging market. Hong Kong was recognised by interviewed buyers as an ideal sourcing hub, with quality (75%), use of material (73%) and services (71%) being the three most appreciated aspects.

In terms of popular product categories, the survey found that nearly half (49%) of the respondents favoured karat-white gold, followed by karat-rose gold (42%) and karat-yellow gold (38%). Diamonds remained the most popular (54%) among all gemstones.

Half of the respondents expected trendy fashion jewellery to have the greatest market potential. The survey also found that 28% of public visitors interviewed had spent more than HK$10,000 each on-site and that diamond jewellery items were the most popular products (51%) purchased at the shows.

Exhibitors value jewellery shows as effective business platforms

The twin shows were the first two physical trade fairs staged by the HKTDC since the pandemic began, creating business opportunities for exhibitors and buyers alike.

A Hong Kong exhibitor, Just Gold Company Limited, joined the Jewellery Show for the first time this year. Arthur Tang, the company's Managing Director, Greater China, shared that the show was an effective business platform that helped their company enhance its branding and increase market exposure. "We promoted our new designs as well as special collections for our 30th anniversary. A number of buyers approached us to enquire more about our products. We've already concluded some business deals and the response has been encouraging," said Mr Tang.

Another exhibitor, Yvonne Pong, Director, Wing Hang South Sea Pearl Company Limited, considered the Jewellery Show as the perfect place to promote their pearl jewellery collections and drive new business. "Customers love our classic designs, and jewellery with gold-coloured pearls is particularly sought after. The response has been better than expected. We've met some quality buyers, including a number of new customers," she said. "The HKTDC has done an excellent job making the show a success despite the pandemic. I am confident the show will get even better, with more overseas buyers coming to source products once travel restrictions are lifted."

A local buyer, Edmond Chan, Head of Jewelry Asia, Luxeford Hong Kong Limited, was pleased to see the Jewellery Show being staged again. "We specialise in purchasing high-end jewellery and watches. I am here looking for partners and to find suitable products. I've already found an exhibitor to explore cooperation with whose jewellery collection boasts some outstanding designs," he said.

A host of activities were held during the two shows, including seminars on changes that the pandemic and online marketing have brought to the jewellery industry supply chain, a series of expert talks tailor-made to guide the public on the appreciation of rare-colour diamonds and pearl evaluation methods, jewellery smart bidding session, workshop, lucky draws and jewellery parades. These events not only facilitated the exchange of market intelligence among industry players, but also enhanced public knowledge about gemstones and jewellery products.

Physical edition of International Sourcing Show ends concurrently

The physical edition of the HKTDC International Sourcing Show also ended today, the 4-day show attracted over 14,000 buyers to attend or explore products online. To help local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) grasp business opportunities, the HKTDC contacted quality buyers through its network of 50 offices worldwide and arranged close to 1,100 business matching meetings during the physical show.

This physical edition of the International Sourcing Show was complemented by an online element, which started in March, enabling traders to stay connected both online and offline and boosting business opportunities during the pandemic.

Fair Websites:

- Hong Kong International Jewellery Show:

https://hkjewelleryshow.hktdc.com

- Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show:

https://hkdgp.hktdc.com

- International Sourcing Show:

https://isshow.hktdc.com

About the HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly SMEs, in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Afghanistan: Record Number Of Women And Children Killed Or Wounded

More women and children were killed and wounded in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021 than in the first six months of any year since records began in 2009, a United Nations report revealed on Monday... More>>

Tale Of Two Pandemics: Follow The Science And Do Not Forget One At The Cost Of The Other

Covid-19 has posed innumerable health, economic, and social challenges for all, including people living with HIV. It has exposed the fragility of health systems around the globe and has diverted political attention and funding from other infectious diseases like TB and HIV... More>>


UN: Rights Chief Calls For Prompt Release Of Protestors Held In Cuba
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday called for the prompt release of protestors and journalists detained during anti-government demonstrations in Cuba, some of whom are being held incommunicado... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs



Food Systems: More Than 100 Countries Discuss Visions For Futures To Accelerate Global Action Ahead Of September Summit

More than 100 countries came together over the course of three-days to discuss how they will transform their national food systems to drive progress against the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030... More>>


Food Systems: Italian & Rwandan Leaders Join Urgent Call To Transform World’s Food Systems As Pre-Summit Begins

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame stress need for more inclusive, sustainable and holistic approaches ahead of the Summit in New York in September... More>>


UN: Play:Fair For People And Planet – A Major United Nations Music Activation
organized by the UN SDG Action Campaign in partnership with Music Innovation Hub, Keychange, the city of Milan, the Milan Triennale, and partners from the SDG Music Network, will be held at an unexpected location in the center of Milan, Italy, taking into account safety measures with a limited on-site audience consisting of activists and fans... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 