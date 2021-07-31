World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Dutch Official At Euro-Med’s Webinar: 'Our Aim In Libya Is Peace. Sanctions Could Work'

Saturday, 31 July 2021, 4:13 pm
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor hosted a topical webinar on transitional justice and impunity in Libya that brought together a group of international experts from leading civil society organizations and the public sector.

The expert panel, titled “Impunity in Libya and the role of the EU and the UN,” addressed possible war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the course of the ongoing civil war, including mass graves, landmines, torture and killings, in addition to the responsibility of warring parties and their regional and international supporters.

The event, moderated by Euro-Med Monitor's Humanitarian Researcher, Michela Pugliese, was concluded with policy-oriented remarks concerning the United Nations and European Union’s role towards the conflict, including the issue of arm sales.

Timothy Reid, former Senior DDR Advisor for the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), listed a number of grave and concerning violations in the Libyan conflict, saying, “The properties of Libyan civilians have been seized and used by militants. Different mercenary groups came to Libya… We [also] have the problem of interference in courts' work and tribalism.”

Reid elaborated that some regional groups such as the UAE and France have armed and financed Libyan groups and mercenaries. “One of the areas that does not receive much attention is the role of regional actors such as France, Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” he added “Some European countries are complicit in human trafficking [in Libya] as they claim they prevent migrants from reaching their shores.”

“In terms of accountability, members of the UN Security Council follow their interests, such as selling weapons,” he concluded.

Elise Flecher, a Senior Programmes Officer at Lawyers for Justice in Libya, highlighted that “The human rights consequences of violating the arms embargo resulted in targeting civilian infrastructure, such as the bombing of migrant detention centres, which left 52 migrants dead.” She added that "the conflict has led to people's displacement, especially around Tripoli and conflict-affected areas."

"The conflict has impacted human rights defenders, especially women," she continued, noting that the EU has an ambiguous approach towards Libya. "Violating the arms embargo is well-documented and have had different consequences, and the EU is one of the most known violators of the arms embargo in Libya," she concluded.

Vito Todeschini, a Legal Adviser at the Middle East and North Africa Programme of the International Commission of Jurists, pointed out “The FFM has the mandate to investigate violations related to international human rights law, which means it could look into crimes in Libya such as arbitrary detention, torture, and crimes committed against migrants and IDPs.” He added, “It has the mandate to look into crimes committed against humanity.”

He noted that NGOs had created the FFM to investigate human rights violations by armed groups due to the lack of accountability. “Still, it is important to note that its investigation is not criminal.”

Todeschini suggested that FFM should contribute to transitional justice by sharing the results of investigations with other bodies investigating crimes. "It can provide accountability for human rights violations committed in Libya. Its documentation and findings can be used before domestic bodies to get reparations for victims and to support the work of the African Union and the ICC."

"The FFM can play a major role in Libya, both criminal and non-criminal. But it needs international support and for its mandate to be renewed for hopefully more than one year. Funding should be renewed as well," Todeschini added.

"Our overall aim is peace in Libya in the interest of the Netherland and the region as a whole. To achieve that, there is one path to it, which is a rights-based and inclusive approach; we support programs on the ground," noted Renko Verheij, senior policy officer at the Middle East and North Africa department of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Hague. “Another key element in our approach is international sanctions. We should look at the direct results of sanctions and the role it plays in signalling to others. It could work.”

“We are the only country in which human rights are mentioned in our constitution, and there is a value to it as well,” he noted. "We should remember that without a certain degree of justice, there will be no reconciliation or security," Verheij concluded.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Afghanistan: Record Number Of Women And Children Killed Or Wounded

More women and children were killed and wounded in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021 than in the first six months of any year since records began in 2009, a United Nations report revealed on Monday... More>>

Tale Of Two Pandemics: Follow The Science And Do Not Forget One At The Cost Of The Other

Covid-19 has posed innumerable health, economic, and social challenges for all, including people living with HIV. It has exposed the fragility of health systems around the globe and has diverted political attention and funding from other infectious diseases like TB and HIV... More>>


UN: Rights Chief Calls For Prompt Release Of Protestors Held In Cuba
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday called for the prompt release of protestors and journalists detained during anti-government demonstrations in Cuba, some of whom are being held incommunicado... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs



Food Systems: More Than 100 Countries Discuss Visions For Futures To Accelerate Global Action Ahead Of September Summit

More than 100 countries came together over the course of three-days to discuss how they will transform their national food systems to drive progress against the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030... More>>


Food Systems: Italian & Rwandan Leaders Join Urgent Call To Transform World’s Food Systems As Pre-Summit Begins

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame stress need for more inclusive, sustainable and holistic approaches ahead of the Summit in New York in September... More>>


UN: Play:Fair For People And Planet – A Major United Nations Music Activation
organized by the UN SDG Action Campaign in partnership with Music Innovation Hub, Keychange, the city of Milan, the Milan Triennale, and partners from the SDG Music Network, will be held at an unexpected location in the center of Milan, Italy, taking into account safety measures with a limited on-site audience consisting of activists and fans... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 