World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

#SiegeTheSummit: Thousands Echo Calls Of Rural Peoples To End Neoliberal Food Systems

Sunday, 1 August 2021, 5:09 am
Press Release: PAN Asia Pacific

As part of the Global People’s Summit (GPS) on Food Systems, thousands of people across the globe participated in online and on-the-ground protest actions against the recently concluded United Nations Food Systems Pre-Summit. The GPS is a counter-summit to the UNFSS, which has earned the criticism of people’s movements and CSOs for the big role given to corporations in shaping the direction of food and agriculture policy.

In #SiegeTheSummit counter-mobilizations from July 2 to 29, the voices and demands of marginalized rural peoples from the Global South—landless farmers, agricultural workers, indigenous peoples, fisherfolk, rural women, youth, rural people living in occupied areas, and sanctioned peoples—were highlighted. More than 100 organizations at the local, national, regional and global levels organized or participated in various consultations, workshops, webinars and other online fora, and street mobilizations.

A day before the official opening of the UN FSS Pre-Summit, migrant agricultural workers led a sit-in protest in front of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome, Italy where delegates were starting to arrive. Street mobilizations were also held in Jakarta, Indonesia and Manila, Philippines despite lockdown restrictions.

Participants of the #SiegeTheSummit counter-mobilization issued resounding calls to end neoliberal or profit-motivated food systems, the overall framework of the market-based tech-driven “solutions” pushed by the UN FSS. Instead, they pushed for people-powered solutions to the food, climate, and biodiversity crises, which are anchored n reclaiming the people’s lands, seeds, and rights.

“Around a billion people go to sleep hungry despite peasants producing enough food to feed 1.5 times our global population. This is the result of decades of imperialist exploitation and oppression, and not something that can be fixed by ‘innovations’ or ‘inclusivity’ defined by the same global elite that has extracted superprofits from a basic human need—food,” said Razan Zuayter, Global Co-chairperson of the People's Coalition on Food Sovereignty (PCFS), one of the leading organizers of the GPS.

“The Global People’s Summit believes that farmers, not corporations, will genuinely transform global food systems. This transformation can only happen through the following. First, peasants must have the right to land and resources. Second, there must be community-led agroecology or sustainability in food production, distribution, and consumption. Third, people’s food sovereignty—or the power of people and communities to assert and realize the right to food and produce food—must be at the core of food and agriculture policies. Only then can people realize their right to adequate, safe, nutritious, and culturally-appropriate food, or what we aspire for as food for all,” Zuayter added.

Among the highlights of the #SiegeTheSummit counter-mobilizations are global events such as a July 25 Online Mobilization participated in by rural peoples from Asia, Latin America, West Asia-North Africa, and Africa; a webinar on the effects of WTO subsidies on fisherfolk; a workshop on the demands of agricultural workers; a webinar on the impacts of wars and occupations on food security; and a Peasant Press Forum highlighting the issues and struggles of mostly landless peasants.

The GPS is convened by 18 co-organizing groups across the globe and will culminate in a counter-summit parallel to the UN FSS happening in September in New York. For more information, visit our website: www.hungry4change.info

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from PAN Asia Pacific on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Afghanistan: Record Number Of Women And Children Killed Or Wounded

More women and children were killed and wounded in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021 than in the first six months of any year since records began in 2009, a United Nations report revealed on Monday... More>>

Tale Of Two Pandemics: Follow The Science And Do Not Forget One At The Cost Of The Other

Covid-19 has posed innumerable health, economic, and social challenges for all, including people living with HIV. It has exposed the fragility of health systems around the globe and has diverted political attention and funding from other infectious diseases like TB and HIV... More>>


UN: Rights Chief Calls For Prompt Release Of Protestors Held In Cuba
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday called for the prompt release of protestors and journalists detained during anti-government demonstrations in Cuba, some of whom are being held incommunicado... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs



Food Systems: More Than 100 Countries Discuss Visions For Futures To Accelerate Global Action Ahead Of September Summit

More than 100 countries came together over the course of three-days to discuss how they will transform their national food systems to drive progress against the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030... More>>


Food Systems: Italian & Rwandan Leaders Join Urgent Call To Transform World’s Food Systems As Pre-Summit Begins

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame stress need for more inclusive, sustainable and holistic approaches ahead of the Summit in New York in September... More>>


UN: Play:Fair For People And Planet – A Major United Nations Music Activation
organized by the UN SDG Action Campaign in partnership with Music Innovation Hub, Keychange, the city of Milan, the Milan Triennale, and partners from the SDG Music Network, will be held at an unexpected location in the center of Milan, Italy, taking into account safety measures with a limited on-site audience consisting of activists and fans... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 