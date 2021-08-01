World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

R P’ I

Sunday, 1 August 2021, 4:44 pm
Press Release: IPMSDL

On July 27, Ogoni Peoples launched a blockade in the East-West Road in Eleme, Rivers State, Nigeria to protest the long time neglect of the road and to demand for its swift reconstruction. Hundreds of Ogoni from different communities gather in a peaceful mobilization to declare enough of the systemic disregard of Ogoni peoples right to equitable and just social services and support.

The 15-kilometer Eleme East-West Road connects nine local government areas to Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers State. The road is not only important for the Ogoni for safe mobility but also crucial to Nigeria’s critical infrastructures, especially it’s the only bridge connecting the area to Port Harcourt.

The poor state of the bridge has caused hardships to the Ogoni people and Nigerians as a journey of just forty five minutes turns into a six to twenty four hours travel. In addition, the bridge has become a death trap as reports of vehicles falling into the river come almost every day.

For decades, the topic of East-West Road rehabilitation has been used by politicians in their election campaign promises but with zero fulfillment, while sophisticated roads are built in other cities. The dreadful situation of the bridge also adds to the long time failure of the government to decisively address the growing incidence of poverty of minority and indigenous communities in the Niger Delta region which has given rise to the poor enjoyment of economic, social and cultural rights by these peoples. The unemployment level in the Niger Delta remains one of the highest in the country despite the region’s enormous wealth and resources.

The Ogoni peoples’ protest, with strong presence and support of Ogoni youth, declared a 14-day ultimatum to the government, calling for the reconstruction of the road alongside flyovers at Akpajo, Aleto, Alesa and Onne junctions.

The International Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation (IPMSDL) supports the Ogoni Peoples’ action, standing with our members and networks Ogoni Solidarity Forum-Nigeria and Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, for their right to safer roads and development. The continuing disregard and inaction of the state violates the Indigenous Peoples right, without discrimination, to the improvement of their economic and social conditions. With no safe and accessible modes of transportation, public roads and infrastructures, Indigenous individuals are denied of their right to access, without any discrimination, to social services. All these are enshrined to the UN Declaration of the Rights of indigenous peoples to which the Nigerian government has adopted and committed to implement.

Lastly, we stress that road and transportation improvement must ultimately benefit the interest of the people and not the interest of profit, of corporations and big businesses by enabling exploitation and faster transport of natural resources out of Indigenous lands and territories. People’s rights over profit! Indigenous Peoples’ protection, not discrimination!

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from IPMSDL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Afghanistan: Record Number Of Women And Children Killed Or Wounded

More women and children were killed and wounded in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021 than in the first six months of any year since records began in 2009, a United Nations report revealed on Monday... More>>

Tale Of Two Pandemics: Follow The Science And Do Not Forget One At The Cost Of The Other

Covid-19 has posed innumerable health, economic, and social challenges for all, including people living with HIV. It has exposed the fragility of health systems around the globe and has diverted political attention and funding from other infectious diseases like TB and HIV... More>>


UN: Rights Chief Calls For Prompt Release Of Protestors Held In Cuba
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday called for the prompt release of protestors and journalists detained during anti-government demonstrations in Cuba, some of whom are being held incommunicado... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs



Food Systems: More Than 100 Countries Discuss Visions For Futures To Accelerate Global Action Ahead Of September Summit

More than 100 countries came together over the course of three-days to discuss how they will transform their national food systems to drive progress against the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030... More>>


Food Systems: Italian & Rwandan Leaders Join Urgent Call To Transform World’s Food Systems As Pre-Summit Begins

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame stress need for more inclusive, sustainable and holistic approaches ahead of the Summit in New York in September... More>>


UN: Play:Fair For People And Planet – A Major United Nations Music Activation
organized by the UN SDG Action Campaign in partnership with Music Innovation Hub, Keychange, the city of Milan, the Milan Triennale, and partners from the SDG Music Network, will be held at an unexpected location in the center of Milan, Italy, taking into account safety measures with a limited on-site audience consisting of activists and fans... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 