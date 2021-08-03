World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

One Year After Beirut Blast, Economic Crisis Pushes Families Further Into Hunger, Says Save The Children

Tuesday, 3 August 2021, 10:06 am
Press Release: Save The Children

Hundreds of thousands of children in Lebanon are going to bed hungry, Save the Children warned today, with parents unable to pay for basics such as food, electricity and medicine.

The gap in finances needed to buy basic goods has skyrocketed 550 percent over the past year, according to new analysis of the financial situation of families in Beirut published a year after an explosion in the port tore through the city.

Save the Children’s analysis found that families from virtually all wealth groups in the nation’s capital have been plunged deeper into poverty, with children increasingly being sent out to work.

Very poor families are hardest hit, falling on average 5.5 million Lebanese pounds short of the 6.1 million pounds needed monthly just to afford the basics. This shortfall is equivalent to $5166 NZD at the official bank rate, or $654 at the official informal rate. Poor and middle-income families are also several hundred dollars short every month.

Najwa, a Lebanese single mother of two, receives cash assistance from Save the Children. She said:

"Our children are craving food - as simple and tragic as that. My children (16 and 13 years old) lost weight significantly and the entire situation has affected not only their physical but also mental health. Both my parents are elderly with chronic illnesses. My father has cancer and, due to the situation, we missed a couple of months of treatment. Medication was either unavailable or too expensive. I don’t know how long we’ll be able to survive the situation. For months, we kept waiting and hoping things would get better but all we’re witnessing is a free fall into the abyss."

On August 4th last year, an explosion killed more than 200 people and wounded more than 7,000, destroying the port and thousands of homes and shops in Beirut. The impact of the blast, coupled with an ongoing economic crisis, COVID-19, and the highest spike in food prices in the world mean more families in Lebanon are resorting to desperate measures that affect the youngest and the most vulnerable.

These include eating less, poorer quality food, buying food on credit, and selling furniture. Many are cutting back on health and education expenses, and are surviving on savings or borrowed money, or by sending their children to do dangerous work just to survive every month, said the child rights organisation.

Following the blast, Save the Children New Zealand launched an emergency appeal, raising $50,000 to contribute to children in need.

Salma, a Syrian resident of Beirut and mother of three, said,

"My son and husband were injured in the explosion so they needed medication and check-ups. Everything is expensive, we can’t even afford yogurt or cheese. We have to split the bread bag for two days and meat is a luxury we can’t afford. Our children know not to ask us for anything now because our answers would be ‘no’ or ‘not now’."

The economic crisis has impacted families from all socio-economic groups and nationalities, but Syrian refugees across the country are among the hardest hit. Some nine out of 10 Syrian families in Lebanon are living in extreme poverty. Essential goods like lentils, cooking oil, diapers, sanitary pads and fuel are unaffordable for around 47% of Lebanese, and almost 90% of Syrian refugees.

"Surviving, but barely", said Jennifer Moorehead, Save the Children’s country director in Lebanon. "Hundreds of thousands of children are going to bed hungry, often without having eaten a single meal that day. Families can’t afford the electricity to run a fridge or hot water, or the medicines they need to treat illness. The longer this situation continues, the more likely it is that children will slide into malnutrition, which ultimately could lead to death."

In 2020, Save the Children warned that by the end of the year, over half a million children in Beirut would struggle to survive. That number will most likely have risen sharply over the past year, the organisation said.

To support children going hungry in Lebanon and across the globe, Save the Children recently launched its largest ever appeal, aiming to raise $130 million.

The economic downfall of Lebanon does not only impact the financial situation of children and their families, Save the Children said. Poverty has a deep impact on the education of children, on their health care, and on their growth and mental development and wellbeing. Babies and young children who are unable to have a healthy diet are at risk of malnutrition and disease.

Children who are hungry have trouble learning, or are dropping out of school altogether as they have to work to help with the family income.

Ms. Moorehead continued: "The government of Lebanon and the international community need to start treating the situation in Lebanon for what it is - a full-fledged humanitarian crisis driven by an economy in total collapse. This crisis is entirely man-made, so it can also be man-unmade. If that doesn’t happen, children can die of hunger any day."

Save the Children is calling for the government of Lebanon to urgently set up a cash-based social safety net programme, to cover monthly basic needs for families, so they can ensure children have access food, electricity, health care, clean water and can keep going to school.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UN: Conflict, COVID, Climate Crisis, Likely To Fuel Acute Food Insecurity In 23 ‘Hunger Hotspots’

Life-saving aid to families on the brink of famine is being cut off in several countries by fighting and blockades, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Food Programme (WFP) said in a new report issued on Friday... More>>


Oxfam: Vaccine Monopolies Make Cost Of Vaccinating The World Against Covid At Least Five Times More Expensive Than It Could Be

The cost of vaccinating the world against COVID-19 could be at least five times cheaper if pharmaceutical companies weren’t profiteering from their monopolies on COVID-19 vaccines, campaigners from the People’s Vaccine Alliance said today...
More>>

Afghanistan: Record Number Of Women And Children Killed Or Wounded

More women and children were killed and wounded in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021 than in the first six months of any year since records began in 2009, a United Nations report revealed on Monday... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs



Food Systems: More Than 100 Countries Discuss Visions For Futures To Accelerate Global Action Ahead Of September Summit

More than 100 countries came together over the course of three-days to discuss how they will transform their national food systems to drive progress against the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030... More>>


Food Systems: Italian & Rwandan Leaders Join Urgent Call To Transform World’s Food Systems As Pre-Summit Begins

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame stress need for more inclusive, sustainable and holistic approaches ahead of the Summit in New York in September... More>>


UN: Play:Fair For People And Planet – A Major United Nations Music Activation
organized by the UN SDG Action Campaign in partnership with Music Innovation Hub, Keychange, the city of Milan, the Milan Triennale, and partners from the SDG Music Network, will be held at an unexpected location in the center of Milan, Italy, taking into account safety measures with a limited on-site audience consisting of activists and fans... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 