World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

The GBA Annual Achievement Awards

Wednesday, 4 August 2021, 6:05 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Washington, D.C., Aug 3, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - In April 2019, during the Guatemalan election, the people of Guatemala suspected that voting fraud had occurred. Since additional elections were scheduled for August 2019, citizens wanted assurance that there would be no fraud in the next election. That was the impetus for Fiscal Digital, a Guatemalan citizen volunteer organization, to utilize a public immutable blockchain for their elections. Against overwhelming opposition, the Organizer of Fiscal Digital, Carlos Toriello Herrerias, was successful in implementing a blockchain-based voting solution in Guatemala. Carlos was the winner of last year's GBA Annual Achievement Award for Courage.

The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is pleased to announce that the 2021 Annual Achievement Awards will be happening live in Washington DC, (9/30/2021) as part of Government Blockchain Week. Four awards will be presented in the areas of Leadership, Innovation, Social Impact and Courage. Nominations of individuals deploying exceptional blockchain use will come from around the globe. From securing land titling records, to self-sovereign medical records, to immutable and verifiable voting, blockchain is affecting every industry that transfers value. The winners of these awards are truly making a mark in history, and there is still time to nominate your colleague.

Winners will be awarded by MC Robert Levin of Emergingstar Capital, from a stage in Washington DC in front of a distinguished audience. Receiving a GBA Annual Achievement Award is a credential that can be listed on Linked In, resume, and any other social media as a recognized global achievement. Do not miss this opportunity to promote the exceptional achievers in your circle. Nominate them for the GBA Annual Achievement Awards today.

Annual Achievement Awards (https://www.gbaglobal.org/gba-annual-achievement-awards-2021/) nominations are open until August 15. Winners will be announced from stage in Washington DC on September 30th. All uses of blockchain technology are eligible.

#GBW2021 #GBAevents #GBAglobal

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UN: Conflict, COVID, Climate Crisis, Likely To Fuel Acute Food Insecurity In 23 ‘Hunger Hotspots’

Life-saving aid to families on the brink of famine is being cut off in several countries by fighting and blockades, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Food Programme (WFP) said in a new report issued on Friday... More>>


Oxfam: Vaccine Monopolies Make Cost Of Vaccinating The World Against Covid At Least Five Times More Expensive Than It Could Be

The cost of vaccinating the world against COVID-19 could be at least five times cheaper if pharmaceutical companies weren’t profiteering from their monopolies on COVID-19 vaccines, campaigners from the People’s Vaccine Alliance said today...
More>>

Afghanistan: Record Number Of Women And Children Killed Or Wounded

More women and children were killed and wounded in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021 than in the first six months of any year since records began in 2009, a United Nations report revealed on Monday... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs



Food Systems: More Than 100 Countries Discuss Visions For Futures To Accelerate Global Action Ahead Of September Summit

More than 100 countries came together over the course of three-days to discuss how they will transform their national food systems to drive progress against the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030... More>>


Food Systems: Italian & Rwandan Leaders Join Urgent Call To Transform World’s Food Systems As Pre-Summit Begins

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame stress need for more inclusive, sustainable and holistic approaches ahead of the Summit in New York in September... More>>


UN: Play:Fair For People And Planet – A Major United Nations Music Activation
organized by the UN SDG Action Campaign in partnership with Music Innovation Hub, Keychange, the city of Milan, the Milan Triennale, and partners from the SDG Music Network, will be held at an unexpected location in the center of Milan, Italy, taking into account safety measures with a limited on-site audience consisting of activists and fans... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 