Glasstech Asia X PERAFI Webinar Attracted Global Audience From 12 Countries

Singapore, Aug 4, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Riding on the success of the previous webinar with PERAFI (Indonesian Facade Association), the latest edition was held virtually on July 29 and focused on the international perspectives of facade design and applications.

Subject-matter experts from around the world shared valuable information on tackling and overcoming challenges faced in the industry. The online sessions recognised the need to keep up to date with the latest developments and supported a better understanding of best practices in facade design and their applications for different countries.

Putri Anindia from Astra Land Indonesia, hosted the webinar with the following speakers:

- Anna Pravinata, Principal of Alliiance

- Henry Sonten, Estimating Manager of Construction Specialties

- Jayrold Bautista, Associate TS&D Scientist of Dow Performance Silicones

- Monique Suksmaningsih, Regional Board Director of Broadway Malyan

The webinar commenced with an understanding of facade design considerations in cold climates which was shared by Anna Pravinata, Principal of Alliiance. Attendees learnt about the factors to take note of such as thermal value, occupant comfort and durability.

Adding on, Henry Sonten, Estimating Manager of Construction Specialties, presented the variety of performance louvres and its resistance against rain, while ensuring proper air circulation. He also proved that louvres can be integrated seamlessly and aesthetically into building design.

"It was important to have the design work with the weather and not against it," Putri Anindia, Astra Land Indonesia, added.

On a larger scale, Monique Suksmaningsih, Regional Board Director of Broadway Malyan, explored the transformation of streets, neighbourhood and districts through numerous case studies and architectural design plans.

"About how things are changing (due to the pandemic) - residential areas, retail trends, workplaces and so on - we ensure that the developments are future-proof and aligned with what was envisioned," said Monique Suksmaningsih, Regional Board Director of Broadway Malyan.

Lastly, an in-depth technical analysis of having cold bent facades in building design was given by Jayrold Bautista, Associate TS&D Scientist of Dow Performance Silicones. He emphasised the importance of communicating with the silicone supplier to ensure a long-lasting design.

Webinars on-demand

Besides these live sessions, Glasstech Asia x PERAFI webinars also features on-demand components that are only accessible to delegates that have an account on the Glasstech Asia Virtual platform. (Please check here: https://virtual.glasstechasia.com.sg/ivs/glasstech)

About Glasstech Asia 2022 and Fenestration Asia 2022

Coined "The Glass Hub of Southeast Asia", Glasstech Asia is an annual rotating exhibition that focuses on all things glass. The upcoming 18th edition Glasstech Asia along with the concurrent Fenestration Asia will be held between the 26th to 28th of October next year at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre in Singapore. The three-day event brings together the best of the Southeast Asian glass and glazing sector, from glass manufacturing, processing, and machinery to accessories, raw materials, and finished glass products. Coupled with high-powered symposiums, forums, workshops, and an exciting Glass Installation Competition, it is an event not to be missed.

Additionally, Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia aims to meet and satisfy the increasing global demands for eco-friendly windows, doors, and facades by focusing on new industry standards in sustainability, automation, and energy-efficiency topics. With a focus on green and smart fenestration technologies to bring about a more sustainable, energy-efficient, and liveable future, the exposition is strategically geared towards helping the architecture, building, and construction sectors in countries meet their energy targets.

About Messe Munchen

Messe Munchen is one of the leading exhibition organizers worldwide with more than 50 of its own trade shows for capital goods, consumer goods and new technologies. Every year, a total of over 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors take part in more than 200 events at the exhibition center in Munich, at the ICM - Internationales Congress Center Munchen and the MOC Veranstaltungscenter Munchen as well as abroad. Together with its subsidiary companies, Messe Munchen organizes trade shows in China, India, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, South Africa, Nigeria, Vietnam, and Iran.

With a network of associated companies in Europe, Asia, Africa and South America as well as around 70 representations abroad for over 100 countries, Messe Munchen has a global presence.

About BAU Network

BAU is the World's Leading Trade Fair for Architecture, Materials and Systems. Everyone involved in the international community for planning, building and designing buildings comes together here--i.e. architects, planners, investors, representatives of the industrial and commercial sectors, the building trades, etc.

It is where future-oriented manufacturers come together with an audience of interested professionals. Their primary interests include the latest techniques, materials and applications that can be used in actual practice. This is where visitors experience the future of building in person.

