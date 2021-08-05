World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

The 26th Edition Of World AI Show Shed Light On The Need To Accelerating The Adoption Of AI In Malaysia

Thursday, 5 August 2021, 6:30 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

MALAYSIA, Aug 4, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Malaysia played host to the most content-rich virtual conference on Artificial Intelligence and related future-tech on Friday, 23 July 2021. Hosted by Trescon, World AI Show convened over 300 online participants that included major stakeholders of Malaysia's AI ecosystem including government authorities, top AI experts and solution providers. The online conference featured leading AI organizations such as Dataiku and Denodo to discuss Malaysia's AI prospects.

The conference was themed on assisting key government entities and private enterprises in developing a comprehensive AI roadmap and also how Artificial Intelligence can disrupt that one does business and generate value.

The event focused on key topics such as AI-driven innovation in the new normal; the road to efficient deployment of AI; human and machine interface to detect cyber threats and risks; how data virtualization accelerates ML and AI projects; AI framework and technological infrastructure strategies for the Malaysian and APAC Government authorities; powering data with AI and much more.

Some of the top speakers who attended the event that took place on 23 July 2021 included:

- Dr Mohd Nor Azman Bin Hassan - Deputy Secretary General, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Malaysia

- Shamsul Izhan Abdul Majid - Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission

- Theng Hui Chong - Head of AI & Frontiers, PLUS Malaysia

- Shaun McGirr - AI Evangelist, Dataiku

- Alex Hoehl - Senior Director, Partner Channel Sales & Business Development, APAC, Denodo

- Sigrit Siht - Director of Data Policy, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, Estonia; to name a few

Key highlights and takeaways from World AI Show include:

Dr Mohd Nor Azman Bin Hassan, Deputy Secretary General - Technology Development at Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation spoke at length on the topic of how AI-driven innovation has become the new norm and expressed his views on why change is extremely crucial. He stated that "Successful digital models rely on digital platforms, which is a mesh up of democratized internal enabled technologies. With cloud being the foundation that stores, and processes data, all these helped in AI breakthrough."

While speaking about economies of AI, Shaun McGirr, AI Evangelist at Dataiku stated that "If AI becomes a pervasive way of solving problems and generating value across the organization - that is if it becomes fully democratized, you will change the way everyone works."

Karun Azhisur, CIO, Gas Power Asia at GE India in his tech talk spoke at length on the topic 'Leveraging Computer Vision/AI to drive Safety at Industrial sites', where he stated that, "A move should be made in AI from lagging to leading approach, and use advanced AI in detecting unsafe behaviours."

Alex Hoehl, Senior Director, Partner Channel Sales and Business Development, APAC at Denodo spoke on how Data Virtualization accelerates ML and AI projects. He was quoted saying, "Majority of data science projects fail, because of the problem with data, not using the right data, data not being relevant, and access to data. Many different aspects around data play a major role in its success".

The show was hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets which helped the participants to network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants were also able to engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.

"Finding the right business context for AI is a big part of the game as it opens up a plethora of possibilities. However, innovations such as AI, must be contextualized and integrated into a company use case," stated Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon. He further added, "Virtual events are providing opportunities for such discussions to take place during these difficult times".

World AI Show Malaysia was officially sponsored by Platinum Sponsor - Dataiku; and Gold Sponsor - Denodo.

About World AI Show - Malaysia

World AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events taking place in strategic locations across the world.

It connects top AI experts, enterprises, government representatives, data scientists, technology leaders, startups, investors, researchers, academicians, and global AI innovators - to discuss the impact of AI on commercial applications and the revolutionary ways it can transform businesses and government functions.

