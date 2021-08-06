UN Committee On The Elimination Of Racial Discrimination To ReviewLebanon And Kingdom Of Netherlands

GENEVA (5 August 2021) - The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) will hold its upcoming session from 9 to 25 August 2021, during which it will review Lebanon and the Kingdom of Netherlands.

The Committee, which has received the country reports from the two States parties, and submissions from non-governmental organisations, will discuss a range of issues with the respective State delegations.

Priority themes to be discussed include:

Lebanon (10-11 August): Situation of migrants, asylum seekers, refugees and stateless persons; implementation of human rights education to combat prejudice and intolerance.

The Kingdom of Netherlands (16-17 August): Measures to tackle racist hate speech, incitement to racial hatred and hate crimes; situation of national and ethnic minorities; non-citizens, refugees, asylum seekers and stateless persons.

The above public dialogues will be held online and livecast on UN web TV.

The Committee will also adopt a List of Issues prior to reporting for India to prepare for its country review. In addition, CERD will assess follow-up reports received from Colombia, El Salvador, Lithuania and Uzbekistan.

More information about CERD’s upcoming review of Lebanon and the Kingdom of Netherlands, including reports submitted by the two States parties and non-governmental organizations, as well as meeting schedule, is now available online.

