World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Committee On The Elimination Of Racial Discrimination To ReviewLebanon And Kingdom Of Netherlands

Friday, 6 August 2021, 5:52 am
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

GENEVA (5 August 2021) - The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) will hold its upcoming session from 9 to 25 August 2021, during which it will review Lebanon and the Kingdom of Netherlands.

The Committee, which has received the country reports from the two States parties, and submissions from non-governmental organisations, will discuss a range of issues with the respective State delegations.

Priority themes to be discussed include:

Lebanon (10-11 August): Situation of migrants, asylum seekers, refugees and stateless persons; implementation of human rights education to combat prejudice and intolerance.

The Kingdom of Netherlands (16-17 August): Measures to tackle racist hate speech, incitement to racial hatred and hate crimes; situation of national and ethnic minorities; non-citizens, refugees, asylum seekers and stateless persons.

The above public dialogues will be held online and livecast on UN web TV.

The Committee will also adopt a List of Issues prior to reporting for India to prepare for its country review. In addition, CERD will assess follow-up reports received from Colombia, El Salvador, Lithuania and Uzbekistan.

More information about CERD’s upcoming review of Lebanon and the Kingdom of Netherlands, including reports submitted by the two States parties and non-governmental organizations, as well as meeting schedule, is now available online.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Treaty Bodies on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



World Vision: Covid-19 Surge Plunges Myanmar Into Humanitarian Catastrophe

Six months since the Myanmar military’s seizure of power, aid agencies are warning of a spiralling humanitarian catastrophe, triggered by skyrocketing Covid-19 cases and widespread violence. Covid-19 cases in Myanmar have doubled in the past two months... More>>


OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.1% In June 2021

Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.1% in June 2021, compared with 3.9% in May. Inflation in the euro area was significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States...
More>>

World Vision: A Year On From Beirut Blast, Thousands Suffer Under Economic Collapse
In the year since the Beirut blast, a worsening economic crisis has vastly increased the numbers living in poverty, creating a worsening humanitarian crisis for Lebanon’s children, warns World Vision... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


UN Africa Renewal: Energy Will Play A Critical Role In The Success Of Africa’s Free Trade Area
As a global leader and advocate for the achievement of SDG7, which calls for access to reliable, affordable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030, what three key things do African countries need to do to end energy poverty..? More>>



Food Systems: More Than 100 Countries Discuss Visions For Futures To Accelerate Global Action Ahead Of September Summit

More than 100 countries came together over the course of three-days to discuss how they will transform their national food systems to drive progress against the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030... More>>


Food Systems: Italian & Rwandan Leaders Join Urgent Call To Transform World’s Food Systems As Pre-Summit Begins

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame stress need for more inclusive, sustainable and holistic approaches ahead of the Summit in New York in September... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 