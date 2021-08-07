Boxing Fighters System 2 Features Three WKN Title Bouts In Nimes, France On December 4

The long-awaited second edition of Boxing Fighters System (BFS 2) has been rescheduled for Saturday, December 4 in Nimes, France. The event will feature WKN World and European championship bouts with French competitors Hakim Ketaieb, Christian Berthely and Samuel Dbili battling it out for the prestigious belts.

Earlier in his career Ketaieb earned WKN European super lightweight title via second-round stoppage against Frantisek Adam. He is now set to contest for the division's Gold under oriental rules.

WKN Intercontinental super welterweight champion Berthely was recently in action challenging reigning World Kickboxing Network super welterweight champion under oriental rules Jordi Requejo, but fell short dropping a majority decision. At BFS 2 he makes his second attempt to get on top of the World, this time under "low kick" rules.

The third championship bout features Samuel Dbili in defense of his WKN European super middleweight title, which he earned by split decision against Branko Babachev.

The names of contenders going up against the French fighters, as well as the undercard, will be announced in the coming weeks.

BFS 2 fight card

WKN World super lightweight title, oriental rules

Hakim Ketaieb vs. TBA

WKN World super welterweight title, kickboxing

Christian Berthely vs. TBA

WKN European super middleweight title

Samuel Dbili vs. TBA

© Scoop Media

