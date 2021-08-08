USP Officially Welcomes Professor Pal Ahluwalia Back As Its Vice-Chancellor & President

The University of the South Pacific (USP) is pleased to formally announce the re-appointment of Professor Pal Ahluwalia as its Vice-Chancellor and President (VC&P).

He will resume on Monday, August 9, 2021 for a 3-year term. He will be based at the USP Samoa Campus.

Professor Ahluwalia was re-selected to this position by the USP Council. The USP Council had agreed to offer Professor Ahluwalia a new contract following its meeting on 2 June, 2021.

Before joining the University, Professor Ahluwalia held leadership positions at the University of Portsmouth in the United Kingdom and at the University of South Australia respectively.

He has a PhD in Politics from Flinders University and a Master and Bachelor of Arts from the University of Saskatchewan in Canada.

The University is delighted that Professor Ahluwalia has agreed to commit for another term and looks forward to working with him as he takes up Office.

