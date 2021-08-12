World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Africa's Leading NFT Project To Launch NFT Marketplace With Maiden NFT

Thursday, 12 August 2021, 5:58 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Washington, D.C., Aug 10, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - AFEN has scheduled the release of its long-anticipated NFT marketplace. To be launched on August 20, 2021, the AFEN NFT marketplace is set to become one of the few African projects to move from idea to actual product. It will also move to compete with top ranking NFT marketplaces such as open sea, Rarible, and Foundation. Built on the Binance smart chain, the AFEN NFT marketplace has incredibly low transaction fees and less than 10% in commission from sales.

What's more exciting is, beyond the launch of the marketplace, AFEN is set to launch the biggest Afrocentric NFT project called AFROXNFT. According to the details of the project, AFROXNFT Afro x represents a confluence of modern, mystic and ancient African design as illustrated by stellar African Afromysterics and 3D digital artist, Jesse Tomi. Furthermore, AFROXNFTs represent the core of African existence, displaying a mixture of culture and futurism. The collection is represented by 3 afro beings and a mythical creature: A man, a woman, a genderless child, and a masquerade. 1,000 AFROXNFT will be minted in the first phase at a floor price of 1BNB and will be available at the AFEN NFT marketplace.

Now for the thrilling part of all this, to launch the AFEN NFT marketplace, AFEN is set to host the most attended AMA session by an African project on Friday, 13th August, 2021 at 19:00 WAT. The AMA session will have in attendance, top AFEN partners, notable crypto influencers, NFT artists and collectors as well as over 10,000 AFEN community members.

AFFOXNFT Artdrops will be done to over 100 attendees expected to get lucky. After this AMA session, there will be a second Artdrop for another 100 lucky people to make the AFROXNFT whitelist on the 20th of August 2021 hosted by Binance Africa. According to the details on both AMA sessions, there will be loads of giveaways from different projects in attendance and influencers.

Source: Plato Data Intelligence

© Scoop Media

