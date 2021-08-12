World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

IPCC Report: National Leaders Must Act On Climate Crisis To Ensure Human Health And Safety

Thursday, 12 August 2021, 7:38 pm
Press Release: Global Climate and Health Alliance

Global, 12 August 2021:- Responding to this week’s stark sixth assessment report by Working Group I of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) [1], which finds that without major cuts to greenhouse gas emissions throughout the current decade the world will see catastrophic levels of global warming, Global Climate and Health Alliance Executive Director Jeni Miller said: 

“The IPCC Climate Report not only makes clear the scale of the health emergency created by climate warming - the greatest health crisis humanity has ever faced - it tells us that every government, every business and every institution must take immediate action to rapidly and deeply cut greenhouse gas emissions, achieve major reductions throughout this decade, and net zero emissions by 2050 if we are to ensure human health and safety on this planet”. 

“Crucially, the Climate Report states that ‘it is virtually certain that global surface temperature rise and associated changes can be limited through rapid and substantial reductions in global GHG emissions.’ [emphasis added]. In other words, we still have a choice. If we are to avoid the worst possible outcomes for humanity, world leaders must converge on this November’s COP26 climate summit with clear plans for rapid decarbonisation”, said Miller. 

In July 2021, the Global Climate and Health Alliance (GCHA) released its Healthy NDCs Scorecard, which demonstrates the gaps in countries’ intentions to address health within climate policy, and in the efficacy of those policies with regard to reducing emissions [2]. With more countries releasing their NDCs ahead of COP26, GCHA is set to release a second round of scorecards in September.

“Leading health organizations have already declared the climate crisis a health emergency and have repeatedly highlighted what climate breakdown means for every person on the planet : the injury, illness, displacement and death from extreme weather events and other impacts we are now increasingly seeing, such as heatwaves, fires, storms, disease spread, crop failures and more”, she continued [3].

“To confront this growing crisis, national leaders must make health central to climate policy, and ensure those climate policies are ambitious enough to reduce and ultimately eliminate greenhouse gas emissions, in order to protect human health.”

“When national leaders arrive at the COP26 climate negotiations in Glasgow this November they must come armed with commitments that will drive down climate emissions throughout this decade, limit overall warming to 1.5C, and build health into every aspect of those plans.”

“Effective action by governments and businesses could provide us with cleaner air and water, healthier and more secure food supplies, a resilient health sector, and greener transportation and community designs, benefiting people here and now. We can still make a world in which we, our children, and their children not only survive but actually thrive [4]. But if we turn away from this challenge, if government leaders pursue only what is “feasible” not what is necessary, we’ll do irreversible damage and could make the earth significantly uninhabitable”.

“Nothing less than all-out commitment to cut emissions will be enough to protect the lives and health of humanity on this planet”, concluded Miller. “We have solutions. The changes we must make may not be easy, but they are necessary, and they must happen now.”


[1] AR6 Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis. The Working Group I contribution to the Sixth Assessment - Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) 

https://www.ipcc.ch/report/sixth-assessment-report-working-group-i/

Press conference: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z149vLKn9d8

World Resources Institute: 5 Big Findings from the IPCC’s 2021 Climate Report
https://www.wri.org/insights/ipcc-climate-report

Carbon Brief: In-depth Q&A: The IPCC’s sixth assessment report on climate science
https://www.carbonbrief.org/in-depth-qa-the-ipccs-sixth-assessment-report-on-climate-science

[2]
Healthy NDCs: Scorecard Exposes Health Gaps in National Climate Policies Ahead of COP26
https://climateandhealthalliance.org/press-releases/healthy-ndcs-scorecard-exposes-health-gaps-in-national-climate-policies-ahead-of-cop26/

[3]
Climate Change is a Health Emergency
https://www.climatehealthemergency.org/declaring

A Declaration on Climate Change and Health (2019)
https://www.apha.org/-/media/files/pdf/topics/climate/190429_declaration_climate_health.ashx

Leading medical group declares public health emergency and calls for national strategy to tackle climate change
https://www.racp.edu.au/news-and-events/media-releases/leading-medical-group-declares-public-health-emergency-and-calls-for-national-strategy-to-tackle-climate-change 

World Medical Organisation Resolution on Climate Emergency
https://www.wma.net/policies-post/wma-resolution-on-climate-emergency/

[4]
On May 26, 2020, over 350 organisations representing over 40 million health professionals and over 4,500 individual health professionals from 90 different countries*, wrote to the G20 leaders calling for a #HealthyRecovery
https://healthyrecovery.net/

Global Climate and Health Forum: The Call to Action on Climate and Health outlines a set of ten priority policy actions for health leadership to advance ambitious progress towards global climate and health goals 
https://www.globalclimateandhealthforum.org/call-to-actioncall-to-action

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Global Climate and Health Alliance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Hiroshima Memorial: UN Chief Laments Slow Progress On Nuclear-free Goal
Underlining UN commitment to achieving a nuclear-free world, Secretary-General António Guterres has urged governments to strengthen efforts to make this goal a reality... More>>


World Vision: Covid-19 Surge Plunges Myanmar Into Humanitarian Catastrophe

Six months since the Myanmar military’s seizure of power, aid agencies are warning of a spiralling humanitarian catastrophe, triggered by skyrocketing Covid-19 cases and widespread violence. Covid-19 cases in Myanmar have doubled in the past two months... More>>


OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.1% In June 2021

Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.1% in June 2021, compared with 3.9% in May. Inflation in the euro area was significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States...
More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


UNDGC: UN Secretary-General Statement On The IPCC Working Group 1 Report

Today’s IPCC Working Group 1 Report is a code red for humanity. The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk... More>>


UN Africa Renewal: Energy Will Play A Critical Role In The Success Of Africa’s Free Trade Area
As a global leader and advocate for the achievement of SDG7, which calls for access to reliable, affordable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030, what three key things do African countries need to do to end energy poverty..? More>>



Food Systems: More Than 100 Countries Discuss Visions For Futures To Accelerate Global Action Ahead Of September Summit

More than 100 countries came together over the course of three-days to discuss how they will transform their national food systems to drive progress against the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 