ITUC declares arrest warrant against KCTU President “wrong and disproportionate"



The issuing of an arrest warrant against KCTU Korea President, Yang Kyeung-soo, by the Seoul Central District Court is wrong and disproportionate.

The warrant allows police to detain Yang for an initial ten days of interrogation over the holding of a 3 July demonstration to demand a moratorium on dismissal of workers, and urgent action to protect lives and livelihoods during the pandemic.

The demonstration was socially distanced, participants wore masks and follow-up confirmed there was no coronavirus transmission from the event.

ITUC General Secretary, Sharan Burrow, said: “The proceedings against Yang, egged on by conservative media, should stop and the authorities should heed the call of workers seeking protection and support.”



