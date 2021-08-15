World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

ITUC declares arrest warrant against KCTU President “Wrong"

Sunday, 15 August 2021, 5:13 am
Press Release: ITUC

ITUC declares arrest warrant against KCTU President “wrong and disproportionate"


The issuing of an arrest warrant against KCTU Korea President, Yang Kyeung-soo, by the Seoul Central District Court is wrong and disproportionate.

The warrant allows police to detain Yang for an initial ten days of interrogation over the holding of a 3 July demonstration to demand a moratorium on dismissal of workers, and urgent action to protect lives and livelihoods during the pandemic.

The demonstration was socially distanced, participants wore masks and follow-up confirmed there was no coronavirus transmission from the event.

ITUC General Secretary, Sharan Burrow, said: “The proceedings against Yang, egged on by conservative media, should stop and the authorities should heed the call of workers seeking protection and support.”

