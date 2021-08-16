World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Long Live Naga Independence!

Monday, 16 August 2021, 5:36 am
Press Release: IPMSDL

Message of International Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation or IPMSDL and its network – the Commission on Indigenous Peoples of the International League of Peoples Struggles, the Indigenous Peoples constituency of the Civil Society Organizations for Development Effectiveness, and the Merdeka West Papua Support Network on the 75th Naga Independence Day as read by IPMSDL Global Coordinator Beverly L. Longid.

-----

Warmest greetings to all our Naga sisters and brothers. It is an honor to join you today in your celebration of the 75th year of Naga Independence. The first time I heard of Nagalim was 30 years ago when I joined in 1992 the secretariat of my local organization, the Cordillera Peoples Alliance. I met some of your leaders like Nengulo Krome of the Naga Peoples Movement for Human Rights. Later, I had the opportunity to meet young leaders like Nengreichon and younger ones like Atina and others. I am happy to see you again and other indigenous activists, although online. Since then, we have maintained communications, but more importantly, we developed and strengthened our solidarity.

On behalf of the International Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation or IPMSDL and its network – the Commission on Indigenous Peoples of the International League of Peoples Struggles, the Indigenous Peoples constituency of the Civil Society Organizations for Development Effectiveness, and the Merdeka West Papua Support Network – let me read our message of solidarity.

History has proven that the road to freedom is paved with suffering and sacrifice. Indigenous Peoples who fought and continue to fight for their freedom against colonization and modern-day oppression know the costs of the struggle for independence.

On the 75th year since the declaration of Naga’s independence, we join you in celebration. Happy Naga Independence Day. We are also one with you in honoring, remembering the countless sacrifices of those who died to defend Nagalim’s freedom and sovereignty.

We see many similarities in the situation between the Nagalim and the Philippines. Human rights violations, poverty and neglect, discrimination, and exclusion drive us to resist and fight for a just and better future.

The colonial forces then and the succeeding state of India gradually encroached on Naga and other previously sovereign kingdoms in the Northeast. It coerced Naga into the so-called Union of India.

Throughout the years, India has cut and divided the Naga territory. It has sown seeds of conflicts within and between neighboring peoples that led to the emergence of various political factions.

However, the Naga movement and armed resistance persist in mobilizing its forces, and organizing communities. The central government of India responded through violence. It enacted security laws and deployed the Indian army to repress the growing independence movement of the Naga Peoples.

With the hope to end this cycle of violence, the government of India and the Nagalim armed resistance held peace negotiations and signed agreements. Many have pinned their hopes on the promises of the peace talks, only to be frustrated by the Indian government’s betrayal and non-implementation of the peace agreements.

In 75 years, the Naga struggle for freedom and independence continues. Despite the threats of the pandemic, repressive governments, and entry of destructive projects into your territories, you continue to stand your ground. It inspires self-determination movements in Asia and all over the world.

We, the IPMSDL and network, extend our heartfelt solidarity to the Naga peoples in your fight to claim your rights to lands, territories, and resources and for genuine development, justice and peace. We are honored to lend our voices in support of your struggles and aspirations. In unity and solidarity, we can achieve more victories toward building a better world for Indigenous Peoples and other oppressed peoples. Kuknalim!

Long live Nagalim.

Long live Naga independence.

Long live international solidarity!

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from IPMSDL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Afghanistan: UN Chief Following Escalation In Fighting ‘with Deep Concern’

With Taliban fighters continuing to gain ground in Afghanistan, the UN Secretary-General is following events “with deep concern” said the UN Spokesperson on Thursday, including the battle for Herat and Kandahar, the country’s second and third largest cities...
More>>

Hiroshima Memorial: UN Chief Laments Slow Progress On Nuclear-free Goal
Underlining UN commitment to achieving a nuclear-free world, Secretary-General António Guterres has urged governments to strengthen efforts to make this goal a reality... More>>


World Vision: Covid-19 Surge Plunges Myanmar Into Humanitarian Catastrophe

Six months since the Myanmar military’s seizure of power, aid agencies are warning of a spiralling humanitarian catastrophe, triggered by skyrocketing Covid-19 cases and widespread violence. Covid-19 cases in Myanmar have doubled in the past two months... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs



UN Weather Agency: Seeks To Confirm 48.8°C ‘Record’ Heat Spike In Sicily

UN weather experts said on Thursday that they’re “actively looking” into a possible record temperature for Continental Europe of 48.8 Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) near the town of Syracuse in Sicily, amid devastating wildfires in Mediterranean countries and Russia... More>>


UNDGC: UN Secretary-General Statement On The IPCC Working Group 1 Report

Today’s IPCC Working Group 1 Report is a code red for humanity. The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk... More>>


UN Africa Renewal: Energy Will Play A Critical Role In The Success Of Africa’s Free Trade Area
As a global leader and advocate for the achievement of SDG7, which calls for access to reliable, affordable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030, what three key things do African countries need to do to end energy poverty..? More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 