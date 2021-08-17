World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Mobile Games In The UK To Generate $5B In Revenue

Tuesday, 17 August 2021, 5:37 am
Press Release: Safe Betting Sites

Mobile Games In The UK To Generate $5B In Revenue And Reach 30M Users By 2025

The Mobile Games segment of the video game industry is the most lucrative form of gaming and is growing in influence in developed markets such as the UK. According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites, Mobile Games are projected to generate $5B in revenue and reach 30M users in the UK by 2025.

Revenue From Mobile Games In The UK Projected To Reach $5B By 2025
Mobile Games have been the most lucrative segment of gaming over the last couple of years and many experts believe the segment is only about to get stronger. In 2021, revenue from Mobile Games in the UK is projected to reach $3.43B after a 14% YoY growth from 2020. This figure is set to grow a further 12.7% in 2022 and reach $3.87B.

From 2021-2025, revenue from Mobile Games in the UK is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.94% and reach $5.02B by 2025. The UK falls just outside of the top 5 Mobile Games’ revenue-generating countries, just behind India’s $3.83B in 2021. China leads the way by a large margin with a $41.48B revenue from Mobile Games in 2021, more than doubling the next largest revenue generated by the US.

30M Mobile Game Users In The UK By 2025
In 2021 the number of mobile game users is projected to reach 25.8M. By 2025 this number is projected to rise to 30M users. The penetration rate of Mobile Games is also expected to add 6 percentage points within the same forecast period; from 37.8% in 2021 to 43.8% in 2025.

The UK’s Mobile Games penetration rate is the fourth highest in the world, just behind China’s 38.8%. The US leads the way at 46.8%, narrowly beating South Korea at 44.9%.

Rex Pascual, eSports editor at Safe Betting Sites, commented:

“It is incredible to think that the future of Mobile Games is about to get more lucrative, considering the heights it has already reached. But the segment is set to experience just that with advancements in technologies such as 5G and cloud gaming set to enhance the mobile gaming experience and make it more accessible than ever before.”

You can read more about the story with more statistics and information at: https://www.safebettingsites.com/2021/08/12/mobile-games-in-the-uk-to-generate-5b-in-revenue-and-reach-30m-users-by-2025/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Safe Betting Sites on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Fiji: 15,000kg Of Medical Supplies Arrive To Support The Response To A Deadly Surge In COVID-19 Cases

With support from the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and World Health Organization (WHO), Fiji’s ability to care for COVID-19 patients has received a critical boost thanks to the delivery of lifesaving medical supplies via WFP’s Pacific Humanitarian Air Service on Friday...
More>>


UN And Afghanistan: Guterres Urges Restraint As Taliban Reach Kabul; Security Council Set To Meet Monday
As the crisis in Afghanistan deepens by the hour, with reports that insurgent forces reached the country’s capital, Kabul, earlier on Sunday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has urged the Taliban and all other parties “to exercise utmost restraint to protect lives and ensure that humanitarian can be addressed... More>>



WHO: Urges Support For New COVID-19 Origins Studies

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged all countries “to put differences aside” in order to speed up efforts to understand where and how the COVID-19 virus started – including the unproven suggestion that it was manufactured in a laboratory... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs



UN Weather Agency: Seeks To Confirm 48.8°C ‘Record’ Heat Spike In Sicily

UN weather experts said on Thursday that they’re “actively looking” into a possible record temperature for Continental Europe of 48.8 Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) near the town of Syracuse in Sicily, amid devastating wildfires in Mediterranean countries and Russia... More>>


UNDGC: UN Secretary-General Statement On The IPCC Working Group 1 Report

Today’s IPCC Working Group 1 Report is a code red for humanity. The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk... More>>


UN Africa Renewal: Energy Will Play A Critical Role In The Success Of Africa’s Free Trade Area
As a global leader and advocate for the achievement of SDG7, which calls for access to reliable, affordable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030, what three key things do African countries need to do to end energy poverty..? More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 