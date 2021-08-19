Germany Election Check For Investors - CDU/CSU: DAX Corporations Stand To Benefit From Over €2 Billion

“Unleashing” Package could drive up value of DAX stocks

Estimation: €2.089 billion more in profits per quarter

Digitalization, energy and housing stocks in focus

A new infochart from Kryptoszene.de takes a closer look at the CDU/CSU's manifesto for the 2021 federal election. Which companies stand to benefit from the proposed policies if the CDU/CSU win the election? As shown in the infographic, DAX stocks in particular could expect additional profits of over €2 billion per quarter.

In the election programme, the so-called "Entfesselungspaket" ("unleashing package") is of particular interest to almost all German companies: corporation tax is to be capped at a maximum of 25%, down from its current level of around 30%. If the CDU/CSU remain in power, then this tax relief could have very favourable effects for German companies and consequently on share prices. According to the infographic, corporations could thus generate around €2.089 billion more in profits per quarter.

Overall, another four years in power will have direct influence of stocks of different areas. Especially, digitalization, energy and housing stocks could profit.

The full story with the infographic, facts and more statistics:

https://kryptoszene.de/news/election-check-cdu-csu-dax-corporations-stand-to-benefit-from-over-e2-billion/

