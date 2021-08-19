World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

APEC Agriculture Ministers Issue Joint Statement

Thursday, 19 August 2021, 6:36 pm
Press Release: APEC

Issued by the 6th APEC Ministerial Meeting on Food Security

Wellington, New Zealand, 19 August 2021

Ministers responsible for food security from the 21 APEC member economies issued a joint statement following their virtual meeting on 19 August 2021.

The statement reflects the outcomes of the 2021 APEC Food Security Ministerial Meeting chaired by New Zealand Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor. The statement acknowledges efforts in responding to the immediate global health crisis and economic shock. It recognizes the important roles of advancing digitalization and innovation, productivity, inclusivity and sustainability to achieve food security.

Read the 6th APEC Ministerial Meeting on Food Security Joint Statement

Ministers responsible for food security also issued an annex to the statement, a 10-year food security roadmap, that details goals and key action areas where APEC is well placed to help ensure people always have access to sufficient, safe, affordable and nutritious food to meet their dietary needs and food preferences for an active and healthy life.

Read the Annex: The APEC Food Security Roadmap Towards 2030

