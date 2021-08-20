World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

New Zealand Red Cross Is Calling For Support From Kiwis

Friday, 20 August 2021, 11:55 am
Press Release: PSA

New Zealand Red Cross is calling for support from Kiwis to help ease the suffering of those most impacted by COVID-19 across the Pacific

Today New Zealand Red Cross is launching a Pacific Nations COVID-19 Appeal to support our Pacific neighbours as they battle with the devastating impact of COVID-19.

Over the past few months, we have seen lives and communities across the Pacific overwhelmed by the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

New Zealand Red Cross General Manager for International Programmes, Vivienne Euini, says,

“Securing funds in this way enables the Red Cross to flex and respond to different needs as they present themselves across the Pacific.”

New Zealand Red Cross has been working with the New Zealand and Fijian Governments, and the Fiji National Society on the ground said Ms Euini.

“We have assessed how we can best support a response to meet the needs created by the significant impact of COVID-19. It is likely some of the funds raised will go to support the work of Red Cross delegates in Fiji, as well as our other Pacific nation neighbours.”

Red Cross delegates are technical or medical specialists like nurses, doctors, operations staff that can support the response effort in Fiji.

Kiwis can be assured that 100% of donations given will be used to support the essential work of Red Cross Societies across the Pacific, ensuring that funds will go to where the need is greatest.

This support may include delivering lifesaving medical supplies to hospitals and health clinics across the Pacific, providing pre-hospital medical care to remote Pacific Island communities and increasing awareness and access to desperately needed COVID-19 vaccinations.

It is important to remember that by making a cash donation you are not only supporting those directly impacted by COVID-19 but are also aiding wider community recovery by restoring livelihoods and local economic activity.

New Zealand Red Cross has a long history of working closely with Red Cross National Societies in the Pacific through capacity building, knowledge sharing, pre-positioning of relief items and disaster response activities.

You can donate to the New Zealand Red Cross Pacific Nations COVID-19 Appeal by visiting: https://www.redcross.org.nz/pacific-nations-covid-19-appeal/

 

