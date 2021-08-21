Datu Mangulayon: Revisiting And Continuing Our Past Towards A Self-Determined Future

The Kusog sa Katawhang Lumad sa Mindanao (Kalumaran) together with International Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-determination and Liberation (IPMSDL) and partner organizations virtually celebrated Mangulayon Day last August 11.

The celebration of Mangulayon Day revisits the heroism of Lumad leader Datu Mangulayon and his importance to Lumad and Philippine history. The story of his life and struggles keeps the Lumad fighting and asserting their right to land and life and set forth for their self-determined development.

The celebration of Mangulayon Day also gave an insight on the current situation of the Lumad people and their communities that had lived up to Datu Mangulayon’s example. Lastly, the online commemoration laid down a comprehensive agenda of the Lumad for genuine self-determination and to initiate efforts towards building the Lumad electoral agenda in the upcoming 2022 elections.

