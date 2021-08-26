World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Delayed Vaccination Timelines Will Cost The Global Economy US$2.3trn

Thursday, 26 August 2021, 6:42 am
Press Release: The Economist Intelligence Unit

New report by The Economist Intelligence Unit (The EIU) outlines economic, political, and geopolitical consequences of vaccine inequity.

  • A model built by The Economist Intelligence Unit shows that those countries that will not have vaccinated 60% of their population by mid-2022 will register GDP losses totalling US$2.3trn in 2022-25.
  • Emerging countries will shoulder around two-thirds of these losses, further delaying their economic convergence towards advanced economies and fuelling poverty.
  • Vaccine inequity will have long-term consequences. The EIU’s forecasts show that the timelines for the economic recovery will be longer in poorer economies, compared to advanced ones.
  • Delayed vaccination timelines will also fuel resentment, increasing the risk of social unrest in developing economies. This situation also paves the way for increased vaccine diplomacy from China and Russia.
  • Russia’s vaccine diplomacy has failed. By contrast, China’s vaccine diplomacy operation is a success. However, it comes with risks for recipient countries, as the efficacy of some Chinese vaccines appears lower than that of Western jabs.
  • At any rate, the emergence of the Delta variant means that vaccination may not prove to be the magic bullet that many governments hoped for. Political leaders need to rethink their Covid strategy to adapt it for the long term.

Agathe Demarais, The EIU’s global forecasting director and author of the report, says:

“In absolute terms, Asia will be the continent most affected by delayed vaccination timelines (with cumulative losses of US$1.7bn). As a share of GDP, countries in sub-Saharan Africa register the highest losses (totalling 3% of the region’s forecast GDP in 2022-25).”

Ms Demarais adds that “There is little chance that the divide over access to vaccines will ever be bridged. COVAX, the WHO-sponsored initiative to ship vaccines to emerging economies, has failed to live up to (modest) expectations. Despite flattering press releases, donations from rich countries also cover only a fraction of the needs. Finally, the focus in developed economies is shifting towards administering booster doses of coronavirus vaccines, which will compound shortages of raw materials and production bottlenecks.”

Finally, Ms Demarais mentions that “Over the past year, political leaders have been busy responding to short-term emergencies while the pandemic was raging. They now need to design a longer-term strategy to tackle the coronavirus, as living with Covid will become the new normal. Here again, the rich-poor divide will be stark: vaccinated, richer states will have a choice, while unvaccinated, poorer ones will not.”


GRAPHIC SUMMARY OF FORECAST COST OF DELAYED VACCINATION TIMELINES:

UPDATED MAP OF GLOBAL VACCINATION TIMELINES:

Methodology:

This map depicts the latest forecasts from The EIU for the rollout of coronavirus vaccines, reflecting the time when countries may expect to have vaccinated the majority (60-70%) of their adult population. Criteria taken into account include supply deals, production constraints, vaccine hesitancy, the size of the population, and the availability of healthcare workers. The data are also adjusted by analysts to reflect specific conditions on the ground.

UPDATED MAP OF RUSSIA AND CHINA’S VACCINE DIPLOMACY:

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Economist Intelligence Unit on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Leaked EU Diplomatic Cable: Delegation Of The EU To Ethiopia

While fighting between TDF/TPLF and ENDF/Amhara Forces continued on several fronts, OLA extended occupation of rural areas in Oromia Region and gained control over some important roads. There seems to be small to no appetite to start negotiating at this point... More>>


2021 Safe Cities Index: Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo Emerge Top Five, Copenhagen Takes Top Spot
The Economist Intelligence Unit (The EIU) today releases the fourth edition of the Safe Cities Index (SCI). The index, which is the centre piece of a research project sponsored by NEC Corporation, ranks 60 cities worldwide across five continents. It measures the multifaceted nature of urban safety, with 76 indicators organised along five pillars: personal, health, infrastructure, digital, and – new this year – environmental security... More>>


Haiti: Earthquake leaves mounting death toll

Four days after a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit south-western Haiti, the level of destruction and desperation is becoming increasingly evident, the United Nations said on Wednesday, noting that the death toll has surged to nearly 2,000...
More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs



UN Weather Agency: Seeks To Confirm 48.8°C ‘Record’ Heat Spike In Sicily

UN weather experts said on Thursday that they’re “actively looking” into a possible record temperature for Continental Europe of 48.8 Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) near the town of Syracuse in Sicily, amid devastating wildfires in Mediterranean countries and Russia... More>>


UNDGC: UN Secretary-General Statement On The IPCC Working Group 1 Report

Today’s IPCC Working Group 1 Report is a code red for humanity. The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk... More>>


UN Africa Renewal: Energy Will Play A Critical Role In The Success Of Africa’s Free Trade Area
As a global leader and advocate for the achievement of SDG7, which calls for access to reliable, affordable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030, what three key things do African countries need to do to end energy poverty..? More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 