World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

MHI Australia And Primetals Technologies Join Heavy Industry Low-Carbon Transition Cooperative Research Centre

Thursday, 26 August 2021, 6:46 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

Hydrogen-based ironmaking: MHI Australia and Primetals Technologies join Heavy Industry Low-Carbon Transition Cooperative Research Centre

Goal is to conduct research and advance hydrogen-based direct reduction technologies for zero-carbon iron production in Australia- Collaboration involves University of Adelaide, Australian National University and many other companies and academic institutions- Funding for projects includes AUD 175 million in cash and in-kind contributions from partners and AUD 39 million in grants from the federal government of Australia.

Sydney/London, Aug 25, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Australia and Primetals Technologies, a member of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, have joined Australia's Heavy Industry Low-Carbon Transition Cooperative Research Centre (HILT CRC) as key partners. The Centre, a not-for-profit entity with significant government funding, aims to develop technologies to decarbonize Australia's heavy industrial sector, leverage the country's natural endowments in mineral and clean energy resources and seize the opportunity of growing export markets for certified low-carbon products. Over the next 10 years, Primetals Technologies and MHI Australia will be contributing financially as well as with their decades-long experience in iron and steel production to this effort. The companies will focus on research and development of hydrogen-based direct reduction of iron ore. This includes the novel HYFOR (hydrogen-based fine-ore reduction) technology currently being piloted by Primetals Technologies in Europe.

Australia has the world's largest iron ore deposits and is the leading exporter of iron ore. Since the iron and steel sector is responsible for 7-10% of greenhouse gas emissions globally, Australia has a key role to play in the decarbonization of the industry--an effort which needs to be accelerated. Switching from traditional coal and coke-based ironmaking processes to hydrogen-based production methods is the only way for the industry to fully decarbonize. Deploying these technologies at scale in Australia could move producers up the value chain and turn the country into a major exporter of low-carbon, direct-reduced iron. This would help Australia meet its obligations under the Paris Agreement and make it easier for the global iron and steel industry to reach net-zero by 2050.

Primetals Technologies brings an extensive portfolio of iron ore beneficiation, pelletizing, sintering and iron ore reduction technologies to the table. It has been involved in the deployment of one third of the global fleet of MIDREX DRI plants -- the now predominant natural gas based direct-reduction technology, which can be operated on 100% hydrogen. Earlier this year, Primetals Technologies commissioned a pilot plant for its novel HYFOR (Hydrogen-based Fine Ore Reduction) technology at a site of Austrian steelmaker voestalpine. The technology builds on the company's extensive experience with the FINMET process, first introduced by Primetals Technologies in Australia (BHP Port Hedland) in the late 1990s. The next step -- building an industrial-scale HYFOR prototype - will be decided by the end of the year.

Dr. Alexander Fleischanderl, Technology Officer Upstream and Head of Eco Technologies, Primetals Technologies, said: "Australia has large deposits of iron ore, great potential for green energy, and boasts a dynamic academic and business environment. This puts the country in a unique position in the quest for net-zero by 2050 as a supplier of clean metallics. The HILT-CRC, with its wide range of partners from across the energy, hydrogen, mining, and cement industries, will form a great ecosystem for innovation."

Through MHI Group's advanced technologies and strong collaborations with the Australian government and universities, MHI Australia is an active partner in Australia's sustainable development efforts with a focus on energy and decarbonization. MHI is partnering with the Government of New South Wales to propose a comprehensive development plan for the Western Sydney region. MHI is also working with H2U to support the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) study for H2U's Eyre Peninsula Gateway project in South Australia, a greenfield development for the production of green hydrogen and ammonia planned to commercially operate from early 2023. It is anticipated that MHI Australia's involvement with the HILT-CRC will expand and evolve over time - further contributing to Australia's industrial development.

Shigeru Nakabayashi, Managing Director, MHI Australia, said: "There is an urgent need to decarbonize the industry sector which is currently responsible for a significant portion of carbon emissions. MHI Group's advanced technologies allows us to partner with Australia - a country where iron ore and iron manufacturing are key industries - in efforts to reduce emissions. We are on track to achieving gas turbines fueled by 100% hydrogen and ammonia by 2025, and we look forward to contributing to HILT-CRC's aim to decarbonize Australia's heavy industry sector with our innovative, low-carbon solutions, including Primetals Technologies' HYFOR technology."

This partnership will contribute to MHI Group's aim to realize a carbon neutral future - one of the most critical challenges faced today - by helping to establish a robust hydrogen solutions ecosystem in Australia and around the world.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Leaked EU Diplomatic Cable: Delegation Of The EU To Ethiopia

While fighting between TDF/TPLF and ENDF/Amhara Forces continued on several fronts, OLA extended occupation of rural areas in Oromia Region and gained control over some important roads. There seems to be small to no appetite to start negotiating at this point... More>>


2021 Safe Cities Index: Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo Emerge Top Five, Copenhagen Takes Top Spot
The Economist Intelligence Unit (The EIU) today releases the fourth edition of the Safe Cities Index (SCI). The index, which is the centre piece of a research project sponsored by NEC Corporation, ranks 60 cities worldwide across five continents. It measures the multifaceted nature of urban safety, with 76 indicators organised along five pillars: personal, health, infrastructure, digital, and – new this year – environmental security... More>>


Haiti: Earthquake leaves mounting death toll

Four days after a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit south-western Haiti, the level of destruction and desperation is becoming increasingly evident, the United Nations said on Wednesday, noting that the death toll has surged to nearly 2,000...
More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs



UN Weather Agency: Seeks To Confirm 48.8°C ‘Record’ Heat Spike In Sicily

UN weather experts said on Thursday that they’re “actively looking” into a possible record temperature for Continental Europe of 48.8 Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) near the town of Syracuse in Sicily, amid devastating wildfires in Mediterranean countries and Russia... More>>


UNDGC: UN Secretary-General Statement On The IPCC Working Group 1 Report

Today’s IPCC Working Group 1 Report is a code red for humanity. The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk... More>>


UN Africa Renewal: Energy Will Play A Critical Role In The Success Of Africa’s Free Trade Area
As a global leader and advocate for the achievement of SDG7, which calls for access to reliable, affordable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030, what three key things do African countries need to do to end energy poverty..? More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 