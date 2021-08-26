World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

AFTINET Welcomes Committee Recommendations For Small Changes In The Trade Agreement Process, But More Needed

Thursday, 26 August 2021, 7:36 pm
Press Release: AFTINET

The Joint Standing Committee on Treaties (JSCOT) has finally released its Report 193 on the trade agreement process in Australia, 12 months after public hearings were completed.

“We welcome the Report’s modest recommendations in the direction of more transparency and independent evaluation of trade agreements. This is the first time that a government-dominated committee has recommended changes to the process, and is a small response to our advocacy over many years, but more is needed,” Dr Patricia Ranald, AFTINET Convenor, said today.

“Trade negotiations are initiated by Cabinet, negotiated in secret with very limited public consultation, and the text is not published until after they are signed. There is no independent evaluation of the economic, social or environmental costs and benefits of agreements before they are signed, and Parliament only votes on the enabling legislation, not on the whole text of the agreement,” explained Dr Ranald

The government-controlled majority committee report recommends that the Government should publish negotiation aims and objectives for all future trade treaty negotiations and the Government should brief the JSCOT twice a year on the status of upcoming and current free trade agreement negotiations.

The Report also recommends consideration of the use of non-disclosure agreements with key stakeholders to allow for improved consultation in certain areas of trade agreement negotiations, and consideration of a process through which independent modelling and analysis of a trade agreement, is undertaken in the future by an independent expert body, and provided to the Committee alongside the National Interest Analysis.

“We note that the independent evaluation would be undertaken only after the agreement is signed, when the agreement would be difficult to change. This is too late in the process, and lags behind global trends for more open processes like those of the European Union,” said Dr Ranald.

“The Labor and Green minority on the committee supported further changes, which we welcome, including that the text be published and independently evaluated after trade negotiations are completed, but before agreements are signed,” said Dr Ranald.

“The Committee’s recommendations are not binding on the government, but we hope the government will respond and take action,” said Dr Ranald

See more detailed analysis of the committee report here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from AFTINET on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Amidst turmoil, displacement and plunging economy, Afghanistan’s future ‘very difficult…to see’

A crisis of incredible proportions is unfolding in Afghanistan as conflict, combined with drought and COVID-19, is pushing Afghans into a humanitarian catastrophe, the UN food relief agency said on Wednesday...
More>>


Leaked EU Diplomatic Cable: Delegation Of The EU To Ethiopia

While fighting between TDF/TPLF and ENDF/Amhara Forces continued on several fronts, OLA extended occupation of rural areas in Oromia Region and gained control over some important roads. There seems to be small to no appetite to start negotiating at this point... More>>


2021 Safe Cities Index: Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo Emerge Top Five, Copenhagen Takes Top Spot
The Economist Intelligence Unit (The EIU) today releases the fourth edition of the Safe Cities Index (SCI). The index, which is the centre piece of a research project sponsored by NEC Corporation, ranks 60 cities worldwide across five continents. It measures the multifaceted nature of urban safety, with 76 indicators organised along five pillars: personal, health, infrastructure, digital, and – new this year – environmental security... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs



UN Weather Agency: Seeks To Confirm 48.8°C ‘Record’ Heat Spike In Sicily

UN weather experts said on Thursday that they’re “actively looking” into a possible record temperature for Continental Europe of 48.8 Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) near the town of Syracuse in Sicily, amid devastating wildfires in Mediterranean countries and Russia... More>>


UNDGC: UN Secretary-General Statement On The IPCC Working Group 1 Report

Today’s IPCC Working Group 1 Report is a code red for humanity. The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk... More>>


UN Africa Renewal: Energy Will Play A Critical Role In The Success Of Africa’s Free Trade Area
As a global leader and advocate for the achievement of SDG7, which calls for access to reliable, affordable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030, what three key things do African countries need to do to end energy poverty..? More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 