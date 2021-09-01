In September Theatres Will Re-open. "Campania Teatro Festival" Starts In Naples Its New International Program

From the 8th to the 29th of September a full schedule of live events will take place in Naples, in the context of the Campania Teatro Festival directed by Ruggero Cappuccio. Three international shows, two national prose performances inspired by the literary genius of Clarice Lispector and Philip Roth, two prestigious dance productions, and finally an exciting exhibition dedicated to songwriter Pino Daniele. The Festival is funded by Campania Region and it is organized by the “Fondazione Campania dei Festival”, directed by Alessandro Barbano.

What’s on:

INTERNATIONAL SHOWS

Wednesday 8 September – Thursday 9 September (9 pm, Teatro Politeama, Piazza del Plebiscito, Naples)

FUCK ME

The festival starts in Teatro Politeama on the 8th and the 9th of September at 9 pm with “FUCK ME”, written and directed by Marina Otero, Argentinian performer and dancer. This new piece is the third part of her trilogy called “Remember to live”. It explores the passing of time and concentrates on the marks left on the body, an element of purification aimed to transform one’s ego in an act of abandonment and as a gift to others. "FUCK ME" goes beyond the definitions of documentary and fiction, dance and performance, accident and representation. The performers are Augusto Chiappe, Cristian Vega, Fred Raposo, Juan Francisco Lopez Bubica, Miguel Valdivieso and Marina Otero herself. Original music by Julian Rodriguez Rona.

The international section will continue with two events co-produced by the Fondazione Campania dei Festival.

Thursday 16 September – Friday 17 September (9 pm, Teatro Politeama, Naples)

TRANSVERSE ORIENTATION

Dimitris Papaioannou, internationally acclaimed Greek choreographer, will premiere his new visionary and poetic work “TRANSVERSE ORIENTATION” on the 16th and the 17th of September at Politeama. The title relies on the scientific theory that tries to explain the moth’s attraction to light sources. The piece deals also with the concept of metamorphosis and the myth of the Minotaur, the monster killed by Theseus which embodies the metaphor of the young man who wants to erase the old system by creating a new world. A journey beyond antiquity and modernity, permanence and transience, in search of light. Music by Antonio Vivaldi. With Damiano Ottavio Bigi, Suka Horn, Jan Mollmer, Breanna O’ Mara, Tina Papanikolaou, Lukasz Przytarski, Christos Strinopoulos, Michalis Theophanous.

Thursday 23 September – Friday 24 September (9 pm, Teatro Bellini, Centro storico, Naples)

AUCUNE IDÉE

Cristoph Marthaler, Swiss director, will bring on the stage of the Teatro Bellini in Naples the piece “AUCUNE IDÉE” (No Idea) starring Scottish actor Graham F. Valentine. The director has forged his artistic path by working together with Valentine since his debut in the early 1970s. The performance delves into the recurring phenomenon in everyone’s life such as “the cognitive lacuna” and does this through witty and refined quotes. How does the lacuna appear in our minds? No idea. Does it happen accidentally, or it is an input sent by the brain hemisphere? No idea. The duo tries to find out, by going through the text written by Malte Ubenauf, if the lapsus occurs in isolation rather than in number. They carry out tests based on the sense of smell and taste and they examine its hereditary characteristics. During their investigations, they use all possible languages and registers, from the comic path to the dramatic one. And, of course, they use music, which will be performed by the cellist Martin Zeller. What kind of music? No idea.

You can see further details in the press release attached here or on our website https://campaniateatrofestival.it/.

