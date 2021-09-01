World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Kyrgyzstan: ITUC Welcomes Veto Of Anti-worker Bill

Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 6:35 am
Press Release: ITUC

The ITUC has praised the decision by the president of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, to veto a new law on trade unions.

The law was drafted by the Parliament without properly consulting workers unions, competent government officials or the expertise of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

It largely contradicts the country’s constitution and core labour standards, including ILO Conventions 87 and 98 covering freedom of association, freedom to organise and the right to collective bargaining. In particular, it would have installed a trade union monopoly of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan and would have put all unions under its control.

ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow said: “This is good news, and we welcome President Japarov’s sensible decision. This law couldn’t be allowed to stand, as it is riddled with problems. This is the third time in two years we’ve had to ask the president of Kyrgyzstan to veto a draft anti-worker law, and it’s time to move on.

“The lawmakers in Kyrgyzstan must use the expertise of its workers’ unions and the ILO to assist in any legislative process to regulate labour relations. This will achieve the best outcome for working people in the country.”

The country is a newcomer in the ITUC Global Rights Index 2021, with a rating of 4: Systematic violations of rights both in law and in practice.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

IAEA: ‘Deeply troubled’ by DPRK nuclear reactor development

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says it is “deeply troubled” by indications that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) appears to have restarted its Yongbyon nuclear reactor...
More>>


UN: Afghan Children ‘At Greater Risk Than Ever’, Top UNICEF Official Warns

With the needs of Afghan children greater than ever before, the world “cannot abandon them now”, a senior official with the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) appealed on Sunday after concluding a visit to the country. George Laryea-Adjei, Regional Director for UNICEF South Asia, said children have paid the heaviest price in recent weeks of increased conflict and insecurity... More>>

USA: Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: 'We will hunt you down'
President Joe Biden, his voice breaking with emotion, vowed on Thursday the United States would hunt down those responsible for twin explosions at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan and said he asked the Pentagon to develop plans to strike back at them... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs



UN Weather Agency: Seeks To Confirm 48.8°C ‘Record’ Heat Spike In Sicily

UN weather experts said on Thursday that they’re “actively looking” into a possible record temperature for Continental Europe of 48.8 Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) near the town of Syracuse in Sicily, amid devastating wildfires in Mediterranean countries and Russia... More>>


UNDGC: UN Secretary-General Statement On The IPCC Working Group 1 Report

Today’s IPCC Working Group 1 Report is a code red for humanity. The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk... More>>


UN Africa Renewal: Energy Will Play A Critical Role In The Success Of Africa’s Free Trade Area
As a global leader and advocate for the achievement of SDG7, which calls for access to reliable, affordable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030, what three key things do African countries need to do to end energy poverty..? More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 