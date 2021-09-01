Kyrgyzstan: ITUC Welcomes Veto Of Anti-worker Bill

The ITUC has praised the decision by the president of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, to veto a new law on trade unions.

The law was drafted by the Parliament without properly consulting workers unions, competent government officials or the expertise of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

It largely contradicts the country’s constitution and core labour standards, including ILO Conventions 87 and 98 covering freedom of association, freedom to organise and the right to collective bargaining. In particular, it would have installed a trade union monopoly of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan and would have put all unions under its control.

ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow said: “This is good news, and we welcome President Japarov’s sensible decision. This law couldn’t be allowed to stand, as it is riddled with problems. This is the third time in two years we’ve had to ask the president of Kyrgyzstan to veto a draft anti-worker law, and it’s time to move on.

“The lawmakers in Kyrgyzstan must use the expertise of its workers’ unions and the ILO to assist in any legislative process to regulate labour relations. This will achieve the best outcome for working people in the country.”

The country is a newcomer in the ITUC Global Rights Index 2021, with a rating of 4: Systematic violations of rights both in law and in practice.

