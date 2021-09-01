World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Virtual Open Week, An Experience

Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 6:43 am
Press Release: University Of The South Pacific

Natasha Jacintha Prasad, a Year 13 student at Rishikul Sanatan College, commended The University of the South Pacific (USP) for the well–organised 2021 Virtual Open Week (VOW), which provided her with quality advice regarding the programmes and courses at the University.

At the end of Day 2 of the USP 2021 Virtual Open Week, there was a massive surge in interest from prospective students and the general public. The number is expected to double by tomorrow as schools from Fiji and the region join in to be part of the event.

Natasha thanked USP for encouraging the students and providing the information they needed about USP campuses throughout Fiji and the region.

“We not only got to know about the courses, but also campus life, particularly which focuses on physical, mental, and emotional development. This section is very much important as a university student,” she said.

Natasha, who is planning to take up a Bachelor of Law (LLB) at USP next year, said that the motion graphics presented by the six different Schools of USP was convenient and informative.

“The listing of the courses and possible career paths is important information for us students. A representative from each School thoroughly responded to all questions asked,” she added.

Within two days, the interest shown for the USP VOW has surpassed expectations with webpage views from Fiji, Pacific Island Countries and other countries.

Other support sections were also at hand to answer questions relating to student support services ranging from the application process to accommodation, fees, scholarships, library service.

Naisa Toko, Headteacher for RKS, said that the VOW is an excellent initiative for the general public to access information about USP.

“We are so grateful to the University for hosting this despite the COVID -19 pandemic,” he said.

“At RKS, participation for the VOW was open to all students, teachers and parents. We had put up the circular on our notice board for everyone to access from the comfort of their homes.”

“This was a golden opportunity because we had a chance to virtually access information and connect with staff who were very accommodating.”

Another participant, Jashneel Mudaliar from Xavier College, said that the VOW was beneficial.

“All my questions regarding science subject were answered, and it gave me a better view to my career path after knowing the logistics,” he said.

Parallel to this, USP staff are also available for online chats on the newly redesigned website from 10.00 am to 11.00 am, 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm and 4.00 pm to 5.00 pm to answer any questions that people may have as they browse the Virtual Open Week platform.

The Online Open Week also aims to ensure that prospective students are made fully aware of the different programmes and courses available at USP and make sound decisions regarding their future studies and career paths.

A live chat widget on the website allowed participants of the VOW to freely chat with staff representing the various Schools at USP, including the School of Accounting Finance and Economics (SAFE); School of Business and Management (SBM); School of Information Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Physics (STEMP); School of Agriculture, Geography, Environment, Oceans, and Natural Sciences (SAGEONS); School of Law and Social Science (SoLaSS); School of Pacific Arts, Communication and Education (SPACE), Pacific Centre for Environment and Sustainable Development (PACE-SD), Pacific Technical and Further Education (Pacific TAFE) had their queries answered instantly.

You can access our Virtual Open Week platform through the link provided on our website https://www.usp.ac.fj/.

