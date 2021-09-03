World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Korea: Release KCTU President

Friday, 3 September 2021, 7:15 am
Press Release: ITUC

The ITUC and its Asia-Pacific regional organisation, ITUC-Asia Pacific, are demanding the immediate release of the president of the KCTU Korea, Yang Kyeung-soo, from detention.

ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow said: “The charges against Yang are wrong and disproportionate, and he posed no flight risk, yet now the authorities have detained him. His detention seems more designed to disrupt the KCTU’s preparations for a national strike on 20 October. He should be released right away and the charges against him dropped.”

For more information, see the ITUC-AP statement.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Commits To Staying In Afghanistan, With Basic Services Close To Collapse
The flights evacuating civilians from Afghanistan may have come to an end, but a deepening humanitarian crisis remains, UN Secretary-General António Guterres declared on Tuesday... More>>

IAEA: ‘Deeply troubled’ by DPRK nuclear reactor development

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says it is “deeply troubled” by indications that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) appears to have restarted its Yongbyon nuclear reactor...
More>>


UN: Afghan Children ‘At Greater Risk Than Ever’, Top UNICEF Official Warns

With the needs of Afghan children greater than ever before, the world “cannot abandon them now”, a senior official with the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) appealed on Sunday after concluding a visit to the country. George Laryea-Adjei, Regional Director for UNICEF South Asia, said children have paid the heaviest price in recent weeks of increased conflict and insecurity... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


UN: Climate And Weather Related Disasters Surge Five-fold Over 50 Years, But Early Warnings Save Lives - WMO Report
Climate change and increasingly extreme weather events, have caused a surge in natural disasters over the past 50 years disproportionately impacting poorer countries, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) said on Wednesday... More>>



UN Weather Agency: Seeks To Confirm 48.8°C ‘Record’ Heat Spike In Sicily

UN weather experts said on Thursday that they’re “actively looking” into a possible record temperature for Continental Europe of 48.8 Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) near the town of Syracuse in Sicily, amid devastating wildfires in Mediterranean countries and Russia... More>>


UNDGC: UN Secretary-General Statement On The IPCC Working Group 1 Report

Today’s IPCC Working Group 1 Report is a code red for humanity. The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 