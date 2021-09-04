World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Child Rights Committee To Review Czech Republic, Poland, Eswatini And Switzerland

Saturday, 4 September 2021, 5:41 am
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

GENEVA (3 September 2021) — The UN Child Rights Committee (CRC) will hold its upcoming session from 6 to 24 September, during which it will review the Czech Republic, Poland, Eswatini and Switzerland.

The four countries are among the 196 States parties to the Child Rights Convention and its Optional Protocols. They are required to undergo regular reviews by the Committee of 18 independent international experts on how they are implementing the Convention, its Optional Protocols, as well as the Committee's previous recommendations.

The CRC, which has received the respective country reports and submissions from non-governmental organizations, will discuss a range of issues with the four State delegations through in-person or online public dialogues on the following dates:

Czech Republic dialogue (online):

6 September at 15:00 Geneva time

7 September at 10:00

Poland dialogue (online):

13 September at 15:00

14 September at 10:00

Eswatini dialogue (in-person):

15 September at 10:00 and 15:00

Switzerland dialogue (in-person):
20 September at 10:00 and 15:00

The in-person dialogues will be held in the ground floor conference room of Palais Wilson in Geneva. All dialogues will be livecast on UN Web TV. More information about the session, including reports submitted by the States and full schedule of meetings, is available on the session webpage.

