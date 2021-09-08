World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Jordan: Proposed Amendments To Media Regulations Impose New Restrictions On Freedoms

Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 6:32 am
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Geneva – Jordan’s proposed amendments to media-related regulations impose more censorship on journalistic work and may undermine freedom of opinion, expression, and publication, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said in a statement.

Withdrawing the proposed amendments from the official website is not enough. The government should permanently cancel them and move away from restricting media freedom.

Last month, the Media Commission sent the Prime Minister proposed amendments to the broadcasting and radio and television rebroadcasting licensing system, the system related to licensing fees for electronic news sites, printing houses, publishing and distribution houses, studies and research offices, advertising and periodical offices, in addition to the system of authorizing and monitoring audio-visual works.

The most prominent proposed amendments included raising website licensing fees from 50 to 500 Jordanian dinars (70 - 700 dollars), imposing a fee of 2,500 Jordanian dinars ($3,500) for licensing broadcasting radio and television programs over the Internet, in addition to a third amendment that imposes fees on publishing houses.

The proposed amendments constitute an unjustified interference with the freedom of journalistic work in Jordan and reflect a continuous decline in the behavior of the Jordanian authorities towards journalists and activists in the Kingdom.

Jordan ranked 129 out of 180 in the 2021 World Press Freedom Index prepared by Reporters Without Borders.

Ahmed Hassan Al-Zoubi, the publisher of the Sawaleif website, told Euro-Med Monitor about the consequences that the proposed modifications might pose to his website. He said, “The damage to us as a result of the proposed amendments is represented in several aspects, most notably the exorbitant fees, as the proposed raise is 10 times the previous fees, in light of the stifling crisis affecting various sectors in the Kingdom due to the Coronavirus pandemic.”

He added, "We also face other consequences if the proposed amendments are implemented, including imprisonment or a fine if we do not pay a fee of 2,500 Jordanian dinars ($3,500) for using the live broadcast service via social media, which we often resort to in covering various events.”

Legal researcher at Euro-Med Monitor, Omar Al-Ajlouni, said, “The proposed amendments involve explicit legal violations and violate the principle of legislative hierarchy, as the renewal of the license is not mentioned in the Press and Publications Law, and the government may not amend the legal text or add mechanism.”

“The revocation of the license is allowed in only one case, which is the absence of an editor-in-chief. Moreover, the judiciary is the only power that has the authority to revoke a license not for the other party,” Al-Ajlouni added.

The Jordanian government should abandon all practices that would undermine the freedom of individuals and entities to publish and express an opinion and abide by its relevant international commitments.

It also should protect individuals’ and groups’ rights to exercise their rights and provide a safe and stable work environment for journalists, activists, and civil institutions, instead of introducing new laws and regulations that constitute an environment that repels civil work.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UNHCR: Warns Of Unprecedented Displacement In Central America And Mexico

Central America and Mexico are facing “unprecedented pressure” as the number of people seeking international protection rises and access to asylum and territory is being limited through troubling new border restrictions, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Thursday... More>>


UN: Commits To Staying In Afghanistan, With Basic Services Close To Collapse
The flights evacuating civilians from Afghanistan may have come to an end, but a deepening humanitarian crisis remains, UN Secretary-General António Guterres declared on Tuesday... More>>

IAEA: ‘Deeply troubled’ by DPRK nuclear reactor development

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says it is “deeply troubled” by indications that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) appears to have restarted its Yongbyon nuclear reactor...
More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


UN: Climate Action Essential To Cool ‘Season Of Fire And Floods’ Worldwide

With extreme weather events increasingly impacting countries across the world, the deputy UN chief on Monday underlined the importance of limiting temperature rise to the internationally agreed goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels... More>>



UN: Climate And Weather Related Disasters Surge Five-fold Over 50 Years, But Early Warnings Save Lives - WMO Report
Climate change and increasingly extreme weather events, have caused a surge in natural disasters over the past 50 years disproportionately impacting poorer countries, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) said on Wednesday... More>>



UN Weather Agency: Seeks To Confirm 48.8°C ‘Record’ Heat Spike In Sicily

UN weather experts said on Thursday that they’re “actively looking” into a possible record temperature for Continental Europe of 48.8 Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) near the town of Syracuse in Sicily, amid devastating wildfires in Mediterranean countries and Russia... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 