World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

High Threats Of Transnational Crimes Despite Border Closures

Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 3:54 pm
Press Release: Oceania Customs Organisation

OCO heads of Customs met virtually on August 26 for their annual meeting to discuss pertinent issues in the region.

Despite border closures and reduced air and sea travel because of COVID-19, Customs administrations in the region say threats in the Pacific remain high from illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing fleets – as well as threats from illegal movements of people, drugs and weapons, which are often facilitated by trusted insiders.

The issue was discussed at the Oceania Heads of Customs annual meeting last Thursday (August 26), held virtually with 21 of the 23 Oceania Customs Organisation (OCO) members attending. Members agreed there is a critical link between national security and traditional customs functions and that the region is more secure if all parties work together through engagements with organisations such as the OCO and the Joint Heads of Pacific Security (JHoPS).

“We all know that not all of us have ample resources to effectively carry out roles but if we share our resources and we work together, we will become more effective,” OCO outgoing Chair and head of Customs of the Federated States of Micronesia, Salvador Jacob said. “A good example of regional collaboration is the Australian-developed Pacific Small Craft Application, which was launched last year to increase information sharing and enhance border security practices. This mobile app used by Customs administrations in the region will support secure movements in the Pacific in the future as it also includes a COVID-19 quarantine tracking feature.”

OCO members also discussed the impact of COVID-19 on their respective countries and their national responses, including border measures to protect their citizens.

Members also noted the priorities placed on ensuring the facilitation of essential goods by Customs administrations were consistent with the health protocols in place. To support vaccine supply chain in the Pacific, members also welcomed the Australian and New Zealand-drafted World Customs Organization Operational Guidelines for the Facilitation of Situationally Critical Medicines and Vaccines that would greatly support Customs administrations.

Meanwhile, as Pacific Island nations respond to the impacts of COVID-19, Customs administrations also acknowledged OCO’s capacity building efforts focus on COVID-19 recovery, and the implementation of PACER Plus last year provided a useful tool to support economic recovery through greater trade.

Fiji based OCO carried out capacity building activities in the Pacific, which included training in valuation, tariffs, vessel searches, border security assessments, small craft targeting, cargo search, e-commerce, disrupting criminal business activities, risk assessment, document examination, investigations and intelligence to bolster Pacific border security.

“There is a silver lining to COVID-19, because of the border closures we have had to hold most of our training virtually,” OCO Head of Secretariat, Richard Brennan said. “While it has been challenging, the positive is that we have been able to include more participants from the region. We need to continue building the capacity of our members so that we can be effective in our roles as we face and address the impacts of COVID-19 and the ongoing threats to our borders.”

The meeting welcomed the incoming Chair Mr. Xavier Mitchell Head of Customs, Cook Islands. Dependent on the re-opening of borders, Cook Islands will host the 2022 annual conference and the Federated States of Micronesia in 2023. Both countries were unable to host the respective events in the last two years with travel restrictions in place.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Oceania Customs Organisation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UNHCR: Warns Of Unprecedented Displacement In Central America And Mexico

Central America and Mexico are facing “unprecedented pressure” as the number of people seeking international protection rises and access to asylum and territory is being limited through troubling new border restrictions, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Thursday... More>>


UN: Commits To Staying In Afghanistan, With Basic Services Close To Collapse
The flights evacuating civilians from Afghanistan may have come to an end, but a deepening humanitarian crisis remains, UN Secretary-General António Guterres declared on Tuesday... More>>

IAEA: ‘Deeply troubled’ by DPRK nuclear reactor development

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says it is “deeply troubled” by indications that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) appears to have restarted its Yongbyon nuclear reactor...
More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


UN: Climate Action Essential To Cool ‘Season Of Fire And Floods’ Worldwide

With extreme weather events increasingly impacting countries across the world, the deputy UN chief on Monday underlined the importance of limiting temperature rise to the internationally agreed goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels... More>>



UN: Climate And Weather Related Disasters Surge Five-fold Over 50 Years, But Early Warnings Save Lives - WMO Report
Climate change and increasingly extreme weather events, have caused a surge in natural disasters over the past 50 years disproportionately impacting poorer countries, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) said on Wednesday... More>>



UN Weather Agency: Seeks To Confirm 48.8°C ‘Record’ Heat Spike In Sicily

UN weather experts said on Thursday that they’re “actively looking” into a possible record temperature for Continental Europe of 48.8 Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) near the town of Syracuse in Sicily, amid devastating wildfires in Mediterranean countries and Russia... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 