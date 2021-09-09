World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2021: The Largest Technology Event In Asia For Accountants And Finance Professionals

Thursday, 9 September 2021, 8:59 pm
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

Singapore, Sept 9, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - On 21-22 September 2021, the Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2021 returns for its 4th edition, bringing together the region's accounting and finance professionals.

In two years of disruption, businesses around the world have adapted quickly to rethink their processes and navigate the challenges. This largest gathering of the year for Asia's accounting and finance professionals will help SMEs, enterprises and accounting firms to build on their digitalisation to date by sharing updates on the latest digital tools and technologies alongside expert advice on how to plan and prioritise for 2022 and beyond.

More than 100 accounting and finance leaders innovating and disrupting accounting and finance in Asia will take the virtual stage across 3 key channels, Digital Innovation: Keynotes & Tech Talks, Digital Practice and Accounting Tech: Adopt, Connect & Grow.

Opening the event on Day 1, Daniel Hustler, Education Manager - Asia, Xero will provide tips on how technology can be utilised to get paid faster and to better manage cashflow at the keynote session. Leaders from AirAsia, Tatler Asia, Motorola Solutions and Western Union Business Solutions will then take over with the first panel discussion on the most important insights, opportunities and risks for finance leaders in 2022 and beyond.

Day 2 kicks off with a keynote session presented by Kevin Fitzgerald, Managing Director - Asia, Xero who will share how accounting firms can shift to the cloud to attract and retain clients. In the afternoon, Cece Leung, Managing Partner, The Entrepreneur CFO, Jasmine Chung, Head of Finance, Foodpanda Hong Kong and Jeremy Li, Finance Director - APJ, Veeam Software will be leading a keynote panel on how some of Asia's fastest-growing companies have planned for scalability with the right technology.

Other featured speakers at Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2021 include:

- Haroon Aslam, Finance Director, GETZ Healthcare

- Alan Wong, CFO, Olive Tree Estates

- Will Farnell, Founder, Farnell Clarke

- Sandra Blankson, Financial Controller, Luther LLP

- Richard Hayler, CFO, Nutrition Technologies

- Samuel Lim, Partner, Axios LLP

- Henry Tan, CEO, Nexius

- Charles Chen, Managing Partner, Charles & Partners

- Axel Hauke, Trader/Treasury Manager, Agrocorp International Pte Ltd

- Aly Garrett, Founder, All In Advisory

- Elaine Lim, Director, Agere Accounting

- Heather Smith, Accounting App Hype Girl, Anise Consulting

Running alongside the conference is a virtual exhibition hall where attendees can discover and demo the latest digital solutions. Our fantastic sponsors are ready to show how they can help businesses transform digitally. Meet Title Sponsor Xero, Gold Sponsors BlackLine, Gaviti, Jenji, Practice Ignition, Silver Sponsors Fathom, Inflo, Payoneer, SAP Concur, Unit4, Western Union Business Solutions and more, all at the click of a button.

"The last five years have seen the accounting industry become increasingly tech-savvy, with The Cloud sitting at the centre of innovation. Cloud accounting has enabled greater efficiency, accuracy, transparency, time and cost savings for businesses then ever before, giving accountants and bookkeepers more time to focus on strategic planning, business growth and creating greater value for their clients. We are delighted to be a part of this year's Accounting & Finance Show Asia, and together with other industry experts share our learnings and insights to help practices across Asia achieve greater success," said Kevin Fitzgerald, Managing Director - Asia at Xero.

The Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2021 is expected to gather over 2,000 accounting and finance stakeholders from Asia and beyond, and is set to be an event driving innovation, growth and collaboration within the industry.

Details of the 2-days virtual event are as follows:

Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2021

21-22 September 2021 | Virtual Free-to-Attend

Website:

https://bit.ly/2WZqSaP

Register:

https://bit.ly/3DPasm1

Agenda:

https://bit.ly/3ySAZLr

About Terrapinn

Terrapinn is an international events media business with 30 years' experience developing best in class conferences and exhibitions across a wide range of key industry verticals. With our global footprint and offices in London, New York, Singapore, Sydney, Dubai and Johannesburg, we've been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform businesses. In Asia we run 17 pan Asian events; Telecoms, Enterprise Technology, Life Sciences, Transportation, Accounting, Logistics, Education and Renewable Energy sectors. In 2020, we ran over 80 virtual events and total attendance across all shows was in excess of 70,000.

