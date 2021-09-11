World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Committee On Enforced Disappearances To Review Brazil, France, Panama And Spain

Saturday, 11 September 2021, 5:37 am
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

GENEVA (10 September 2021) – The UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances (CED) will hold its upcoming session from 13 to 24 September, during which it will review Brazil, France Panama and Spain.

The session will begin on 13 September at 10:00am Geneva time with the launching of a publication on the work of the Committee on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the entry into force of the Convention in 2010. The opening will also feature a testimony of a victim of enforced disappearance, whose husband was disappeared in 2005 in Pakistan, which is not yet a State party to the Convention. Together with her children, the victim has led a very difficult daily fight since then to search for her husband, whose fate and whereabouts remain unknown. Her experience underscores the importance of the ratification of the Convention by the countries that still have not done so. The opening and testimony will both be webcast on UN WebTV.

During the session, the Committee will hold dialogues with Brazil, Panama Spain and France, to discuss and analyse the reports they submitted to the Committee on the measures they have taken to address and prevent enforced disappearances. The dialogues with the respective government delegations will take place as follows:

Brazil: 13 to 14 September 15:00-18:00 Geneva time

Panama: 15 to 16 September 15:00-18:00 Geneva time

Spain: 17 September 15:00-18:00 Geneva time

France: 20 September 15:00-18:00 Geneva time

The above public dialogues will be livecast. More information about the upcoming 21st session, including reports submitted by the State parties, is now available on the session website.

