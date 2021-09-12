CENTRESTAGE ELITES Unveils Spring/Summer Fashion Trends

The World Is Your Oyster and YOUSER present dazzling collections

HONG KONG, Sept 11, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - A major fashion extravaganza, CENTRESTAGE ELITES, was held last night (10 September) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The three-day CENTRESTAGE event, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), kicked off with CENTRESTAGE ELITES as its exclusive opening event, bringing together renowned Hong Kong designers Calvin Chan and Joyce Kun's brand The World Is Your Oyster, as well as acclaimed Korean designer Lee Mooyeol's brand, YOUSER, in a joint fashion show featuring their 2022 spring/summer collections. For the first time, the CENTRESTAGE ELITES show was boosted by extended reality (XR) elements.

Joining last night's CENTRESTAGE opening ceremony are Shirley Chan, Council member of the HKTDC; Felix Chung, member of the Legislative Council of the HKSAR; Margaret Fong, Executive Director, HKTDC; Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR); Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman, HKTDC; Katherine Fang, Chairman, HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee; Hong Kong designers Calvin Chan and Joyce Kun [L-R]

Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, speaks at the opening ceremony.

Hins Cheung (wearing YOUSER)

CENTRESTAGE, which runs from 10 to 12 September, is Asia's premier fashion event, offering a promotional platform for fashion brands and designers to showcase their talent. Last night's gala drew an impressive attendance of industry insiders, celebrities and fashionistas including Hins Cheung, Alfred Hui, Jason Chan, Venus Wong, Joey Wong JW, Phil Lam, Panther Chan, ANSONBEAN, Ben Chiu, Amy Lo, Karl Ting, Dickson Yu and more. The show was livestreamed with additional augmented reality (AR) effects to enhance the online viewing experience. Click here to view the show.

https://tinyurl.com/2wz364ak

CENTRESTAGE, which closes tomorrow (Sunday), features more than 200 participating brands from 24 countries and regions. The fair welcomes fashion buyers and public visitors at the same time. Across the three days of the fair, attendees can participate in 30 events including fashion shows, a fashion summit and lucky draw sessions.

