Tunisia: ITUC Backs UGTT Call For Early Election

The ITUC is supporting a call by the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) for early parliamentary elections to break a democratic paralysis.

UGTT Secretary General Noureddine Taboubi has called for a national vote to bring in a new legislature to provoke a debate about the political system that could lead to a referendum, if needed, on political reform.

In July, the Tunisian president, Kais Saied, suspended Parliament, sacked the prime minister and assumed executive power. He is yet to appoint a new prime minister or announce a road map out of the crisis.

ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow said: “The UGTT demand is reasonable and essential to begin the process of restoring Tunisian democracy.

“All the groups involved need to sit down and agree on the next steps for Tunisia, but that cannot happen until this current impasse is solved through early elections.”

