World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Secretary-General’s Call For Ambition Prior To The Food Systems Summit

Wednesday, 15 September 2021, 6:59 am
Press Release: UN Department of Global Communications

Ahead of the UN Food Systems Summit, which will take place on Thursday, September 23, António Guterres, the UN Secretary General, has issued the following call to action:

The international community has a vital opportunity to help advance the vision of the 2030 Agenda by transforming how we produce, process and consume food.

A well-functioning food system can help prevent conflict, protect the environment and provide health and livelihoods for all.

In food, there is hope.

Over the past 18 months, as the pandemic physically pushed us apart, the Food Systems Summit brought people together through a remarkable process of global engagement.

They united around a simple idea: Food can help us accelerate actions and bring in solutions to achieve all of the Sustainable Development Goals and recover better from COVID-19.

As leaders prepare for the historic Food Systems Summit on the 23 September, I urge everyone to come with ambitious commitments to feed hope for a better future.

It is our moral imperative to keep our promise to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Department of Global Communications on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UN: Support Afghans In Their Most Perilous Hour, Urges Guterres
The international community should urgently offer a “lifeline” to millions of vulnerable Afghans “who face perhaps their most perilous hour”, the UN Secretary-General said on Monday...More>>


Commonwealth: Championing Climate-vulnerable Small States At COP26

The Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland called for urgent action to ensure improved climate resilience of small states and promised to amplify the concerns of small and other vulnerable states around climate change at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference...
More>>


UNHCR: Warns Of Unprecedented Displacement In Central America And Mexico

Central America and Mexico are facing “unprecedented pressure” as the number of people seeking international protection rises and access to asylum and territory is being limited through troubling new border restrictions, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Thursday... More>>




Focus On: UN SDGs


UN: Climate Action Essential To Cool ‘Season Of Fire And Floods’ Worldwide

With extreme weather events increasingly impacting countries across the world, the deputy UN chief on Monday underlined the importance of limiting temperature rise to the internationally agreed goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels... More>>



UN: Climate And Weather Related Disasters Surge Five-fold Over 50 Years, But Early Warnings Save Lives - WMO Report
Climate change and increasingly extreme weather events, have caused a surge in natural disasters over the past 50 years disproportionately impacting poorer countries, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) said on Wednesday... More>>



UN Weather Agency: Seeks To Confirm 48.8°C ‘Record’ Heat Spike In Sicily

UN weather experts said on Thursday that they’re “actively looking” into a possible record temperature for Continental Europe of 48.8 Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) near the town of Syracuse in Sicily, amid devastating wildfires in Mediterranean countries and Russia... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 