UN Secretary-General’s Call For Ambition Prior To The Food Systems Summit

Ahead of the UN Food Systems Summit, which will take place on Thursday, September 23, António Guterres, the UN Secretary General, has issued the following call to action:

The international community has a vital opportunity to help advance the vision of the 2030 Agenda by transforming how we produce, process and consume food.

A well-functioning food system can help prevent conflict, protect the environment and provide health and livelihoods for all.

In food, there is hope.

Over the past 18 months, as the pandemic physically pushed us apart, the Food Systems Summit brought people together through a remarkable process of global engagement.

They united around a simple idea: Food can help us accelerate actions and bring in solutions to achieve all of the Sustainable Development Goals and recover better from COVID-19.

As leaders prepare for the historic Food Systems Summit on the 23 September, I urge everyone to come with ambitious commitments to feed hope for a better future.

It is our moral imperative to keep our promise to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

