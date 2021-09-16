World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Disability Rights Committee Issues Findings On Djibouti And France

Thursday, 16 September 2021, 6:00 am
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

GENEVA (15 September 2021) —The UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) has issued its findings on Djibouti and France, the two States parties which it examined during its latest session.

The findings contain positive aspects of each country's implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities as well as the Committee's main concerns and recommendations. Some of the key highlights include:

Djibouti

The Committee recommended that the State party review its legislation and policies to bring them into line with the human rights model of disability in accordance with the Convention. It urged Djibouti to establish formal and transparent mechanisms to consult with people with disabilities and include them in the implementation of the Convention.

The experts recommended that Djibouti carry out campaigns to empower women and girls with disabilities in all spheres of life, especially in public and political life, employment, education, and health care.

The Committee called on the State party to adopt legal and policy measures to eliminate segregated special education for people with disabilities, and to implement quality inclusive education with particular focus on women and girls with disabilities and children with disabilities in rural areas and in refugee camps.

France

The Committee expressed concern about the prevalence of medically focused and paternalistic legislation and practices in the State party. Of particular concern is the Act on Equal Rights and Opportunities, Participation and Citizenship for Persons with Disabilities, which predates the Convention and focuses on the prevention of disability and the medical treatment of impairment. The Act sets out a “model of medical-social care” favouring systematic institutionalization on the basis of disability. The Committee recommended that the State party review existing legislation and policies, and expedite the adoption of measures to give effect to the human rights model of disability that recognises autonomy, equality and freedom in all areas of life.

The experts expressed concern about the devaluing of people with disabilities through ableist policies and practices such as the prenatal genetic screening on foetal impairment, including Down syndrome and autism. The Committee recommended that the State party implement strategies based on the human rights model of disability to eliminate negative stereotypes that belittle people with disabilities.

Different forms of violence and practices continue to impact the physical and mental integrity of people with disabilities in France, the Committee found. These include forced sterilization, forced abortion and non-consensual medical interventions of intersex persons. The Committee also found that practices of solitary confinement, forced medication and the "intensive treatment" including electroconvulsive therapy continue to affect people with disabilities still in institutions, including children and autistic persons. The Committee urged the State party to reinforce mechanisms such as independent monitoring and judicial review to prevent all forms of ill-treatment. It also called on France to end institutionalization and protect children with disabilities who are still in institutions from overmedication.

The above findings, officially named Concluding Observations, are now available online on the session webpage.

CRPD is due to hold its next session from 7 to 25 March 2022.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Treaty Bodies on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UN: Support Afghans In Their Most Perilous Hour, Urges Guterres
The international community should urgently offer a “lifeline” to millions of vulnerable Afghans “who face perhaps their most perilous hour”, the UN Secretary-General said on Monday...More>>


Commonwealth: Championing Climate-vulnerable Small States At COP26

The Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland called for urgent action to ensure improved climate resilience of small states and promised to amplify the concerns of small and other vulnerable states around climate change at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference...
More>>


UNHCR: Warns Of Unprecedented Displacement In Central America And Mexico

Central America and Mexico are facing “unprecedented pressure” as the number of people seeking international protection rises and access to asylum and territory is being limited through troubling new border restrictions, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Thursday... More>>




Focus On: UN SDGs


UN: Climate Action Essential To Cool ‘Season Of Fire And Floods’ Worldwide

With extreme weather events increasingly impacting countries across the world, the deputy UN chief on Monday underlined the importance of limiting temperature rise to the internationally agreed goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels... More>>



UN: Climate And Weather Related Disasters Surge Five-fold Over 50 Years, But Early Warnings Save Lives - WMO Report
Climate change and increasingly extreme weather events, have caused a surge in natural disasters over the past 50 years disproportionately impacting poorer countries, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) said on Wednesday... More>>



UN Weather Agency: Seeks To Confirm 48.8°C ‘Record’ Heat Spike In Sicily

UN weather experts said on Thursday that they’re “actively looking” into a possible record temperature for Continental Europe of 48.8 Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) near the town of Syracuse in Sicily, amid devastating wildfires in Mediterranean countries and Russia... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 