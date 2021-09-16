DAZN Will Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With New ‘DAZN SAZÓN’ Campaign

The global campaign will run across production, original content, and social media in a celebration of Hispanic people and culture

Mexican boxing royalty Julio César Chávez joins forces with DAZN as a campaign ambassador for the month

September 15, 2021 – DAZN, the leading global sports streaming platform, has announced a brand-new month-long celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month – ‘DAZN SAZÓN’. Running from September 15 – October 15, ‘DAZN SAZÓN is a celebration of life and the rich heritage of the Hispanic community – one that is deeply rooted in American and LatAm culture, and a lifeblood to boxing.

Honouring the unique flavour that Hispanic fight fans and fighters bring to the sport, its history, and its community, the campaign will run across production, original content, and social media – showcasing some of the most popular fighters all around the world and further grow the popularity of one of the most passionate boxing communities. ‘DAZN SAZÓN’ will feature three weekly segments shown worldwide on DAZN, including ‘Mi Gente’, ‘Nuestras Leyendas’ and ‘Con Pasión’.

· Tapping into the narrative of "It takes a village to raise a child", ‘Mi Gente’ will highlight a variety of Hispanic fighters, explaining an important figure who’s been with them along their unique boxing journey.

· ‘Nuestras Leyendas’ celebrates the career accolades of boxings most iconic Hispanic fighters. The series will include interviews with other fighters and boxing personalities to tell the story of these fighters’ legends.

· Lastly, ‘Con Pasión’ will delve into the passion, culture and pride of Hispanic fighters and the impact they’ve made from the corners of a squared circle, to the corners of the globe.

The DAZN Boxing Show, the only daily boxing show available to fight fanatics around the world, will feature a packed schedule of content celebrating past, current, and future Hispanic greats, the best ring walks of all time, the best starting line-up of current Hispanic fighters and much more. There will also be a one off, Spanish-language edition of the DAZN Boxing Show on September 15 to kick-off the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. As well as on platform, the DAZN Boxing social media accounts will also taking part in the celebration, with a month-long feed of ‘DAZN SAZÓN’ posts including graphics, videos and photos commemorating the very best of Hispanic fighters throughout the ages.

“Boxing wouldn’t be the sport it is today without the Hispanic greats that have lifted the sport to new heights,” said Joseph Markowski, DAZN EVP. “The likes of Julio César Chávez, Roberto Durán, Oscar de la Hoya and others, plus the millions of fans that followed them around the world, the Hispanic people are part of the DNA of boxing. It’s fantastic to see our ‘DAZN SAZÓN’ campaign honour and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, bringing these stories to life.”

"I’m really happy to collaborate with DAZN on such an important occasion to highlight boxing and the Latino community,” commented Julio César Chávez, boxing legend and ‘DAZN SAZÓN’ ambassador.

Coming up on DAZN this fall, unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua who will be putting his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Titles on the line against former cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in in London on September 25. Live boxing makes its return to Italy on October 1 as Italy’s Daniele Scardina continues his hunt for a world title fight when he takes on Juergen Doberstein for the WBO Intercontinental super middleweight title in Milan. Finally, on October 9, the south of Liverpool takes on the north as Liam Smith faces off against fellow Liverpudlian Anthony Fowler in a hugely competitive domestic fight, live from the Liverpool Arena.

