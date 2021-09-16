World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Australian nuclear submarines threaten South Pacific

Thursday, 16 September 2021, 11:52 am
Press Release: Peace Action Wellington

“The decision by the Australian government to acquire nuclear-powered
submarines is irresponsible and dangerous for the whole South Pacific
region,” said Valerie Morse, member of Peace Action Wellington.

“Adding more weapons to the mix of ongoing hostilities between Australia
and China is more likely to lead to war in this region. Because of their
longer range, nuclear-powered submarines are for offensive warfare, not
self-defence. With this acquisition, they are admitting to seeking a
fight with China.”

“The newly cemented alliance between the US, UK and Australia, and
Australia’s massive buying of weapons is deeply troubling for the
region. The arms race in the South Pacific is already at a fevered pace
even before this announcement. We can expect that the Chinese will
respond in kind by further ratcheting up their own arms proliferation.”

“The issue with nuclear-powered submarines isn’t just about their
offensive war-making capability. The very production of them is an
ecological catastrophe: devastating uranium mining and onboard nuclear
reactors that produce radioactive waste are just two of the issues. That
doesn’t address their eventual decommissioning, and the toxic remains.”

“As importantly, there are major safety and security issues with any
nuclear material: any damage, failure or leak of material would be a
catastrophe for human health and would leak radioactive material all
throughout the South Pacific.”

“The US, UK and Australia have just extracted themselves from a
disastrous 20-year-long war in Afghanistan with no real reflection on
what they did there, and instead are launching themselves onto a path to
another military confrontation. The US and UK appear to be incapable of
adjusting their worldview to one in which they aren't at the centre.
That world is gone; their leadership, such that it ever existed, and
claims to uphold freedom and democracy, died with their illegal invasion
of Iraq and the massacre of millions of civilians.”

“New Zealanders are rightly proud of our nuclear-free stance. This
decision by Australia, along with a number of other high profile issues
between New Zealand and Australia, must prompt a serious strategic
rethink of New Zealand's own defence and foreign policy.”

“We are obviously deeply relieved that the New Zealand government has
not signed up to this new alliance. We have choices to make: we can
continue on the path of US-led global wars and empire building, or we
can choose to chart an ethical foreign policy based upon the
interconnection of all peoples on the planet and the necessity of
protecting our life-giving ecological systems.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Peace Action Wellington on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UN: Support Afghans In Their Most Perilous Hour, Urges Guterres
The international community should urgently offer a “lifeline” to millions of vulnerable Afghans “who face perhaps their most perilous hour”, the UN Secretary-General said on Monday...More>>


Commonwealth: Championing Climate-vulnerable Small States At COP26

The Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland called for urgent action to ensure improved climate resilience of small states and promised to amplify the concerns of small and other vulnerable states around climate change at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference...
More>>


UNHCR: Warns Of Unprecedented Displacement In Central America And Mexico

Central America and Mexico are facing “unprecedented pressure” as the number of people seeking international protection rises and access to asylum and territory is being limited through troubling new border restrictions, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Thursday... More>>




Focus On: UN SDGs


UN: Climate Action Essential To Cool ‘Season Of Fire And Floods’ Worldwide

With extreme weather events increasingly impacting countries across the world, the deputy UN chief on Monday underlined the importance of limiting temperature rise to the internationally agreed goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels... More>>



UN: Climate And Weather Related Disasters Surge Five-fold Over 50 Years, But Early Warnings Save Lives - WMO Report
Climate change and increasingly extreme weather events, have caused a surge in natural disasters over the past 50 years disproportionately impacting poorer countries, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) said on Wednesday... More>>



UN Weather Agency: Seeks To Confirm 48.8°C ‘Record’ Heat Spike In Sicily

UN weather experts said on Thursday that they’re “actively looking” into a possible record temperature for Continental Europe of 48.8 Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) near the town of Syracuse in Sicily, amid devastating wildfires in Mediterranean countries and Russia... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 