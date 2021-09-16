Australian nuclear submarines threaten South Pacific

“The decision by the Australian government to acquire nuclear-powered

submarines is irresponsible and dangerous for the whole South Pacific

region,” said Valerie Morse, member of Peace Action Wellington.

“Adding more weapons to the mix of ongoing hostilities between Australia

and China is more likely to lead to war in this region. Because of their

longer range, nuclear-powered submarines are for offensive warfare, not

self-defence. With this acquisition, they are admitting to seeking a

fight with China.”

“The newly cemented alliance between the US, UK and Australia, and

Australia’s massive buying of weapons is deeply troubling for the

region. The arms race in the South Pacific is already at a fevered pace

even before this announcement. We can expect that the Chinese will

respond in kind by further ratcheting up their own arms proliferation.”

“The issue with nuclear-powered submarines isn’t just about their

offensive war-making capability. The very production of them is an

ecological catastrophe: devastating uranium mining and onboard nuclear

reactors that produce radioactive waste are just two of the issues. That

doesn’t address their eventual decommissioning, and the toxic remains.”

“As importantly, there are major safety and security issues with any

nuclear material: any damage, failure or leak of material would be a

catastrophe for human health and would leak radioactive material all

throughout the South Pacific.”

“The US, UK and Australia have just extracted themselves from a

disastrous 20-year-long war in Afghanistan with no real reflection on

what they did there, and instead are launching themselves onto a path to

another military confrontation. The US and UK appear to be incapable of

adjusting their worldview to one in which they aren't at the centre.

That world is gone; their leadership, such that it ever existed, and

claims to uphold freedom and democracy, died with their illegal invasion

of Iraq and the massacre of millions of civilians.”

“New Zealanders are rightly proud of our nuclear-free stance. This

decision by Australia, along with a number of other high profile issues

between New Zealand and Australia, must prompt a serious strategic

rethink of New Zealand's own defence and foreign policy.”

“We are obviously deeply relieved that the New Zealand government has

not signed up to this new alliance. We have choices to make: we can

continue on the path of US-led global wars and empire building, or we

can choose to chart an ethical foreign policy based upon the

interconnection of all peoples on the planet and the necessity of

protecting our life-giving ecological systems.”

© Scoop Media

