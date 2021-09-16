NVIDIA Founder And CEO Jensen Huang Named To TIME’s Annual List Of The World’s 100 Most Influential People



NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang was today named to TIME’s annual list of the world’s 100 most influential people. Huang will be featured on the cover of TIME’s print publication – one of only seven on the list to receive a cover – which hits newsstands on September 17.

The 2021 TIME100 list includes political leaders like Joe Biden and Mario Draghi; creative figures like Scarlett Johansson and Steven Yuen; and sports icons like Simone Biles and Tom Brady. The only business tech figures on the list, besides Huang, are Tim Cook and Elon Musk.

The magazine cites Huang as “among the world’s most technically savvy CEOs,” and “a compassionate steward of his employees and a generous supporter of education in science and technology.”

Huang founded NVIDIA in 1993 and has served since its inception as president, chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors. His full biography is here.

Read full blog: https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/2021/09/15/nvidia-time-100-most-influential/

© Scoop Media

