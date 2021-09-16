World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

NVIDIA Founder And CEO Jensen Huang Named To TIME’s Annual List Of The World’s 100 Most Influential People

Thursday, 16 September 2021, 6:14 pm
Press Release: NVIDIA


NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang was today named to TIME’s annual list of the world’s 100 most influential people. Huang will be featured on the cover of TIME’s print publication – one of only seven on the list to receive a cover – which hits newsstands on September 17.

The 2021 TIME100 list includes political leaders like Joe Biden and Mario Draghi; creative figures like Scarlett Johansson and Steven Yuen; and sports icons like Simone Biles and Tom Brady. The only business tech figures on the list, besides Huang, are Tim Cook and Elon Musk.

The magazine cites Huang as “among the world’s most technically savvy CEOs,” and “a compassionate steward of his employees and a generous supporter of education in science and technology.”

Huang founded NVIDIA in 1993 and has served since its inception as president, chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors. His full biography is here.

Read full blog: https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/2021/09/15/nvidia-time-100-most-influential/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NVIDIA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UN Report: Most Agricultural Funding Distorts Prices, Harms Environment

Around 87% of the $540 billion in total annual government support given worldwide to agricultural producers includes measures that are price distorting and that can be harmful to nature and health... More>>

UN: Support Afghans In Their Most Perilous Hour, Urges Guterres
The international community should urgently offer a “lifeline” to millions of vulnerable Afghans “who face perhaps their most perilous hour”, the UN Secretary-General said on Monday...More>>


Commonwealth: Championing Climate-vulnerable Small States At COP26

The Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland called for urgent action to ensure improved climate resilience of small states and promised to amplify the concerns of small and other vulnerable states around climate change at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference...
More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

UN: More Than 130 Countries Expected To Announce National Commitments At UN Food Systems Summit
The Heads of State and Government from more than 90 countries are expected to announce their commitments to transform food systems to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals at the historic UN Food Systems Summit next week... More>>

UN: Only 2% Of Covid-19 Vaccines Have Been Administered In Africa

More than 5.7 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered globally, but only 2% of them in Africa, said World Health Organization (WHO) chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday... More>>


UN: Climate Action Essential To Cool ‘Season Of Fire And Floods’ Worldwide

With extreme weather events increasingly impacting countries across the world, the deputy UN chief on Monday underlined the importance of limiting temperature rise to the internationally agreed goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 