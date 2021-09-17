World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Denmark's Forcing Of Refugee Women To Work For Welfare Is Soaked In Misjudgment And Discrimination

Friday, 17 September 2021, 5:43 am
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

The Danish government intends to make migrant women work at least 37 hours a week to continue receiving welfare benefits, allegedly “to help them assimilate into society” but actually spreading misjudged and discriminatory ideas on refugees and turning rights into privileges you need to earn and deserve, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor warned on Thursday.

Even if the bill has yet to be approved by Parliament, the country’s Social Democrat Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has been already clear about its terms.

It will be a requirement for those who have lived on benefits for three to four years and who have not reached a certain level of proficiency in Danish. Prime Minister Frederiksen said that the rules were particularly aimed at “women from non-Western backgrounds” as, according to the government, 6 out of 10 from the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey do not work. “It is basically a problem when we have such a strong economy, where the business community demands labour, that we then have a large group, primarily women with non-Western backgrounds, who are not part of the labour market,” she added.

Working hours will be a minimum of 37 hours a week and, as for the functions, Employment Minister Hummelgaard said “It could be a job on the beach picking up cigarette butts or plastic [or] helping to solve various tasks within a company.”

The Danish Prime Minister stated they want to introduce “a new work logic where people have a duty to contribute and be useful, and if they can’t find a regular job, they have to work for their allowance,” since “for too many years we have done a disservice to a lot of people by not demanding anything of them.”

In the last few years, Denmark has increasingly tightened its immigration policies and has now some of the sharpest rules in Europe, aimed at having “zero asylum applications.” The goal is not that far as in 2020 it has received 1,475 asylum applications, 45% less than the year before, and this year up to the end of July, only 851.

Yet this proposal sounds soaked in misjudgement and discrimination even for a country with such a tough migration background. The inclusion of migrants and refugees in the labour market of the host country is surely fundamental to support their integration but this must entail respect of their experiences, skills and potential.

This proposal spreads the idea that asylum and reception, as well as welfare benefits, are favours the host country is doing rather than legitimate rights” said Michela Pugliese, Migration and Asylum Researcher at the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, “It also gives the impression that migrant women do not want to integrate or to work, whereas many are continuously searching for a job and are continuously being rejected. Danish authorities basically intend to create full-time small jobs expressly for these women and to pay them with the welfare benefits they should receive anyway and the mere self-satisfaction of ‘feeling integrated’, yet not enough to take up Danes’ jobs.”

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor calls on Denmark to address the limitations on asylum seekers and refugees’ practical access to decent work and the reasons that make migrant workers, especially women, unattractive to Danish employers; to consider the different barriers that hinder the full participation and inclusion of migrants in its society; to observe and comply with the EU Action Plan on Integration and Inclusion 2021-2027 encouraging Member States to “raise awareness of discrimination in the recruitment process and in the workplace and reinforce anti-discrimination measures,” to “involve migrants in the design, implementation and evaluation of integration and inclusion policies and programmes” and to “promote exchanges [between migrants and the host society] through volunteering, sport, non-formal education, youth and cultural activities.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UN Report: Most Agricultural Funding Distorts Prices, Harms Environment

Around 87% of the $540 billion in total annual government support given worldwide to agricultural producers includes measures that are price distorting and that can be harmful to nature and health... More>>

UN: Support Afghans In Their Most Perilous Hour, Urges Guterres
The international community should urgently offer a “lifeline” to millions of vulnerable Afghans “who face perhaps their most perilous hour”, the UN Secretary-General said on Monday...More>>


Commonwealth: Championing Climate-vulnerable Small States At COP26

The Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland called for urgent action to ensure improved climate resilience of small states and promised to amplify the concerns of small and other vulnerable states around climate change at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference...
More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

UN: More Than 130 Countries Expected To Announce National Commitments At UN Food Systems Summit
The Heads of State and Government from more than 90 countries are expected to announce their commitments to transform food systems to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals at the historic UN Food Systems Summit next week... More>>

UN: Only 2% Of Covid-19 Vaccines Have Been Administered In Africa

More than 5.7 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered globally, but only 2% of them in Africa, said World Health Organization (WHO) chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday... More>>


UN: Climate Action Essential To Cool ‘Season Of Fire And Floods’ Worldwide

With extreme weather events increasingly impacting countries across the world, the deputy UN chief on Monday underlined the importance of limiting temperature rise to the internationally agreed goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 