Papaioannou Premieres In Italy His New Creation

Transverse Orientation | Photo by Julian Mommert

NAPLES 16 September 2021/ An event not to be missed: on the 16th and 17th of September, Dimitris Papaioannou will premiere his new visionary and poetic work called “TRANSVERSE ORIENTATION” in Naples (9 pm, Teatro Politeama, Naples). The prestigious event will take place in the context of the Campania Teatro Festival directed by Ruggero Cappuccio, where the internationally acclaimed Greek choreographer has already presented “The Great Tamer” in 2017. This new work’s title, “Transverse Orientation” relies on the scientific theory that tries to explain the moth’s attraction to light sources. The piece deals also with the concept of metamorphosis and the myth of the Minotaur, the monster killed by Theseus which embodies the metaphor of the young man who wants to erase the old system by creating a new world. A journey beyond antiquity and modernity, permanence and transience, in search of light, with music by Antonio Vivaldi. The performers are Damiano Ottavio Bigi, Suka Horn, Jan Mollmer, Breanna O’ Mara, Tina Papanikolaou, Lukasz Przytarski, Christos Strinopoulos, Michalis Theophanous.

About us – CAMPANIA TEATRO FESTIVAL

After 14 years of showing, Campania Teatro Festival is an international Festival in the field of performing arts which represents nowadays the biggest live theatrical event in Southern Italy. Directed by Italian writer and playwright Ruggero Cappuccio, who runs it since 2017, the Festival takes place every year from June to September in some of the most suggestive venues of Naples. With the strong support of the Campania Region, the Festival – organized by the Fondazione Campania dei Festival – is divided into ten sections : Italian Prose, International, Sport-Opera, Dance, Music, Literature, Cinema, Exhibitions, Special Projects, Osservatorio (young companies), as proof of the multidisciplinarity that always has characterized all the editions directed by Cappuccio. Moreover, the Festival has given attention to contemporary dramaturgy, in fact 85% of the theatrical works staged at the Campania Teatro Festival are written by living authors. During these years, many companies from all over the world, not only from Europe, have premiered their works in the kaleidoscopic frame of the Festival, turning it into one of the most acclaimed Italian cultural event. This popular success is due to its different goals as the promotion of new cultural works and the valorization of places, professionals and artists based in Naples. Campania Teatro Festival stands as an organism of cultural and social growth and to do so, it promotes public participation by continuing to propose a careful pricing policy with affordable tickets (from 5€ to 8€) and other facilities for the weakest social groups.

