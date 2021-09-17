World Economic Forum Plans 2022 Annual Meeting In Davos-Klosters

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting to take place on 17-21 January 2022 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, under the theme Working Together, Restoring Trust.

The foremost business, government and civil society leaders to convene in person to address economic, environmental, political and social fault lines exacerbated by the pandemic.

The meeting will focus on accelerating stakeholder capitalism, harnessing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and ensuring a more inclusive future of work.

The role of public-private cooperation will be crucial to rebuilding trust and shaping a more sustainable future.

Geneva, Switzerland, 16 September 2021 — The World Economic Forum plans to convene the world’s foremost leaders for its Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, under the theme Working Together, Restoring Trust. Taking place in person from 17-21 January, the Annual Meeting 2022 will be the first global leadership event to set the agenda for a sustainable recovery.

The pandemic has exacerbated fractures across society. It is a critical year for leaders to come together and shape the necessary partnerships and policies. The meeting will bring together forward-thinking leaders to drive multistakeholder collaboration and address the world’s most pressing economic, political and societal challenges. Further details will be announced in due course.

The well-being of participants, staff, service providers and hosts is a priority. Therefore, the World Economic Forum is working closely with the Swiss authorities, as well as with experts and national and international health organizations to put in place measures for the Annual Meeting 2022 that are appropriate and adapted to the context.

Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum, said “The pandemic has brought far-reaching changes. In a world full of uncertainty and tension, personal dialogue is more important than ever. Leaders have an obligation to work together and rebuild trust, increase global cooperation and work towards sustainable, bold solutions.”

Progressing cooperation to tackle climate change, build a better future for work, accelerate stakeholder capitalism, and harness the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution will be important topics on the agenda.

Ahead of the Annual Meeting 2022, the Forum will host the fifth Sustainable Development Impact Summit taking place virtually from 20 to 23 September 2021 in the context of the United Nations General Assembly. The summit will convene under the theme Shaping an Equitable, Inclusive and Sustainable Recovery. It will welcome leaders from government, business and civil society who will work together to drive action and build momentum for a more sustainable and inclusive future.

