THE STANDARD HOTELS CELEBRATES NEW GLOBAL CHARITY PARTNERSHIP WITH SARABANDE FOUNDATION: FIRST COLLABORATIVE EVENT TO BE HELD AT THE STANDARD, LONDON, HOSTED BY ACTOR GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE

Dream with Sarabande announced for Tuesday 9 November 2021

at Decimo at The Standard, London

The Standard Hotels and Sarabande Foundation – a charity established by Lee Alexander McQueen which supports outstanding creatives to realise their vision and bring their dreams to fruition - have announced the start of a global partnership, to be celebrated at their first collaborative event on Tuesday 9 November at The Standard, London.

Dream with Sarabande – an evening of culture, food, and festivities to raise funds for the Foundation – will be hosted at the hotel’s stunning 10th floor restaurant, Decimo, with actor and long-standing friend of Sarabande, Gwendoline Christie named as host.

The sequel to its internationally acclaimed jamborees ‘The Reindeer’ and ‘The Craftsman’s Dinner’, Dream with Sarabande will begin with an exclusive private view of the exhibition of Sarabande’s two-year celebration of creativity, BOUND, showcasing unique artworks from Sarabande’s latest project. Alongside dinner curated by Decimo’s Michelin-starred chef Peter Sanchez-Inglesias, guests will enjoy a surreal supper experience with interactions and a performance, transporting them to an “enchanting dreamscape scattered throughout the night”.

Trino Verkade, director of Sarabande, comments: “Creating art is about intuition – just like that sweet haze before you fall asleep, it doesn’t always make sense, but it feels right. Dream with Sarabande will be an eclectic and immersive dreamscape where we will collectively celebrate creative energy and recognise its importance to the future. By dreaming together, we can make artistic dreams a reality. The evening at the top of The Standard will involve and celebrate our artists and designers. There will be a performance on the night and artists will interact with guests, they are contributing designs and ceramics for the tables, and a very special version of our hand-bound, limited edition art collection BOUND will be available to buy.”

Elli Jafari, Managing Director for The Standard, London, added: “We know that people have had the some of their most wonderful dreams whilst staying with us, but to really bring this to life with such a magical event with Sarabande is actually what dreams are made of. We’re thrilled to not only celebrate this exciting and inspiring new friendship with Sarabande in London in November, but to also now welcome some of the Sarabande artists into The Standard, London family as part of our Artists in Residence scheme.”

Beyond this first event, Sarabande has committed to collaborate on a number of the hotel’s initiatives and is penned to co-host further events in both New York and Miami in 2022. A part of this long-term friendship, the London property is committed to including Sarabande artists as part of its recently announced Artist in Residence scheme*, offering a select number of Sarabande alumni the opportunity to use the hotel’s Kings Cross location as studios.

Tickets for Dream with Sarabande priced at £750 go on sale from the foundation via email (office@sarabandefoundation.org) with all proceeds going directly to the charity. Limited edition Sarabande plates - designed by Sir Ridley Scott, Jake Chapman, Alexander McQueen and Francesca Amfitheatrof - and other collectables will also be available to purchase from The Standard, London.

https://sarabandefoundation.org/

The Standard, London

10 Argyle Street, WC1H 8EG | www.standardhotels.com/london | @thestandardlondon

The Standard, London, which opened on 11 July 2019, was the first international opening for The Standard group. Situated on Euston Road opposite St. Pancras Station, the hotel is housed in the historic Camden Town Annex. The hotel’s design celebrates the history and architecture of the building and neighborhood while connecting it to its future and the ongoing revival of King’s Cross.

Regarded as one of the world’s most innovative hospitality brands, The Standard has brought its distinctive culture and irreverent style to London. From New York’s Meatpacking District to Downtown Los Angeles’ Financial District, The Standard has been praised for being the first to seize on the idea that hotels can deliver more than just a place to sleep, becoming a brand celebrated for its industry-leading in-house culture, art and music events.

The Standard, London is designed by The Standard’s in-house design team in collaboration with Shawn Hausman Design and has 266 bedrooms, some including outdoor terraces and bathtubs overlooking St. Pancras Station, as well as a curated Library Lounge and Standard Sounds recording studio and record press. The F&B offering comprises Double Standard, the ground floor bar and restaurant with extensive wraparound terrace; Isla (currently closed), which caters for the Library Lounge; and Decimo, the hotel’s destination 10th floor restaurant by Peter Sanchez-Iglesias, accessible by an exterior lift with views overlooking the city.

Sarabande Foundation

Lee Alexander McQueen was an artist and visionary. It is through his generosity that Sarabande is able to continue his legacy, supporting those who have incredible talent and artistic ability, those willing to push boundaries and overturn prevailing orthodoxies. With Lee’s vision and direction, Sarabande has changed the lives of more than 100 artists and designers through scholarships and heavily-subsidised studio space.

The Foundation operates from a listed Stable Block in Haggerston, East London, where 15 studios form a creative community with designers and artists from multiple disciplines. The building is home to visual artists, sculptors, filmmakers and photographers as well as accessories and fashion designers, reflecting the range of Lee’s talent and the variety of craftspeople he worked with for his own collections. The studios opened in 2015 and as well as housing the artists in residence, it hosts inspirational and practical talks, workshops and exhibitions.

BOUND is an individually hand-bound collection of sculptural works which explores intricately the beauty of paper and its endless, creative diversity. An artwork in itself, no two BOUND collections will be the same. 39 of the 100+ artists that have been supported and mentored through the Foundation have contributed new artworks for the project.

The limited-edition of 100 copies will feature works where paper from G.F. Smith has been sculpted, cut, embossed, perforated, hand painted, embroidered and dyed. There will also be fold outs and cut outs, collages and transparent ‘windows’.

21 of the artists – from fashion designers, performance artists and jewellers to painters and filmmakers - have also created 10 original artworks each which will be randomly scattered throughout the limited run of 100 books, with each edition of BOUND including two original artworks. The book will be bound tight in embroidered linen in the traditional Japanese Furoshiki style. The wrap features Sarabande’s signature deadhead moth flying free of the flame and drawn to the light, in a design inspired by Escher.

© Scoop Media

