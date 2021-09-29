World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UREEQA Launches New High-yield Staking Pools

Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 7:34 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

ONTARIO CA, Sept 29, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - UREEQA (www.ureeqa.com), a blockchain platform for protecting, managing and monetizing creative work, will launch two new high-yield Staking Pools, both of which are designed to bring the company's followers and investors an opportunity to greatly increase their holdings.

The fresh campaign comes several months after UREEQA opened three initial staking pools, all of which were full within hours of their launch. This time, two pools will be available at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 30, 2021. One (called Hitchcock) is a VIP pool, only available to those who own one of the platform's Community Qards. The other (called Angelou) is open to anyone.

Hitchcock offers a 155% annual percentage yield (APY) with a maturity date of two months and a maximum individual contribution of 100,000 URQA. Angelou offers a 55% APY with a maturity date of three months and a maximum individual contribution of 50,000 URQA.

Tokenholders will earn URQA as soon as they're in either pool.

"Our last Staking Pools campaign was a tremendous success, and we have no doubt that we'll build on that while helping to enrich the digital wallets of our Tokenholders with Hitchock and Angelou," UREEQA CEO Kirk Fergusson said. "As an added benefit to all UREEQAns, the new pools should also help shore up URQA on the open market."

For more information on our end-of-summer 'pool party,' visit us on Medium or Twitter.

About UREEQA

The UREEQA platform strives to protect Creators' work, their rights and their revenue by harnessing the power of blockchain technology.

Established in Canada in 2020, UREEQA will modernize the inefficient and bureaucratic systems currently in place for copyright, patent, industrial design and trademark protection. By building a robust and compelling Package of Proof for source creative work, UREEQA only mints Validated NFTs to represent creative rights. This helps keep buyers safe by giving them confidence that the work they are purchasing was minted by the smart contract approved by the Creator of the work and is therefore authentic.

UREEQA provides value and opportunities for its Creators, Validators and Token holders via URQA, the token at the heart of the UREEQA ecosystem.

For more information on UREEQA and upcoming announcements, please visit us at Ureeqa.com, join our Telegram channel and Discord server, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

