World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

For 55 Million Displaced, Status Quo ‘Not An Option’

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 8:46 pm
Press Release: UN News

Nationally-owned solutions must be found for more than 55 million people displaced within their own countries, according to a new report presented to the UN Secretary-General by the High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement, released on Wednesday.

“For several decades, the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) around the world has been growing, reaching record highs year after year”, Secretary-General António Guterres said, receiving the Panel’s report, Shining a Light on Internal Displacement: A Vision for the Future.

“Humanitarian assistance is vital to help them survive. But more is needed to restore a sense of normalcy and provide solutions”, he added.

Call to step up action

To assist the millions trapped in the displacement crisis, the report urges States to take a “development-oriented approach” for citizens and residents, forced from their homes by violence, conflicts, disasters and the impacts of climate change.

In presenting its report, the panel called on Governments, civil society, the international community and the private sector, to step up collective action towards systematic changes to end protracted displacement.

Finding solutions

A Vision for the Future acknowledges “a collective failure” to prevent, address and resolve internal displacement, but also identifies opportunities to shift approaches and practices that could end the unnecessary suffering.

According to the report, IDPs must be able to exercise their fundamental rights and not be seen or treated only as beneficiaries of short-term assistance.

Currently, they are not systemically integrated in Government policies, development financing, peace processes or UN strategies.

It is in the best interest of Governments to own this issue, because they cannot achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) without improving the lives of all IDPs, from displaced women and children to older persons,” said Panel Co-Chair, Donald Kaberuka.

Supporting nations

To support Governments, the panel called for stronger UN leadership through more consistent actions to deal with the humanitarian, development, peace, disaster and climate factors, that fuel displacement.

And to help nations overcome barriers, the authors also recommended that a Global Fund on Internal Displacement Solutions be established to provide financial and technical support to national plans and strategies.

“Given the current state of conflicts and trajectory of urbanization and climate change, the time to act is now. Maintaining the status quo is not an option”, Panel Co-Chair Federica Mogherini said.

Other key takeaways

Characterized by profound human suffering, internal displacement is one of the world’s most neglected crisis, the socio-economic impacts of which can further push the SDGs out of reach.

The panel was struck by the lack of political will to address internal displacement and that too many States failed to acknowledge or take responsibility for their displaced citizens and residents.

Moreover, the UN, donor countries and international financial institutions, have neglected to demonstrate the level of commitment required to overcome this global crisis.

Solutions start with development

The Panel calls for a development-oriented approach that prioritizes solutions at the local and national level and goes beyond humanitarian assistance.

They also argue for the appointment of a new UN Special Representative dedicated to advancing IDP solutions because global internal displacement continues to worsen.

And they’re calling on the Secretary-General to establish a Private Sector Advisory Board, to help find solutions to internal displacement. Mr. Guterres will now consider the findings, and take stock of the report.

While the political will of governments can make or break changes, the authors said that collective action is key in the years ahead.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: With Region ‘at A Crossroads’, Palestinian President Calls On UN’s Guterres To Convene International Peace Conference
The President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas on Friday called on the UN Secretary-General to convene an international peace conference and said that to ensure that this initiative is not open-ended, Israel must withdraw from the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem within one year...More>>

Myanmar: Human Rights ‘Catastrophe’; UN Calls For Urgent Action

Urgent action is needed to prevent the situation in Myanmar from escalating into a “full-blown conflict”, the UNHigh Commissioner for Human RightsMichelle Bachelet warned on Thursday. Ms. Bachelet’s alert came in a new report from her office OHCHR...
More>>



Afghanistan: Healthcare System On Brink Of Collapse, As Hunger Hits 95 Per Cent Of Families

Afghanistan’s health system is on the brink of collapse, the head of the World Health Organisation, WHO, warned on Wednesday, while on the streets of Kabul, the hunger families are suffering is as acute in urban areas as the drought-stricken rural parts of the country... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

UN: Global Leaders Set To Act To Increase Energy Access While Reducing Emissions At First UN Energy Summit In 40 Years

Significant new commitments for financing clean energy, increasing renewables and improving access to electricity are expected to be announced on 24 September at the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy... More>>

UN: More Than 130 Countries Expected To Announce National Commitments At UN Food Systems Summit
The Heads of State and Government from more than 90 countries are expected to announce their commitments to transform food systems to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals at the historic UN Food Systems Summit next week... More>>

UN: Only 2% Of Covid-19 Vaccines Have Been Administered In Africa

More than 5.7 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered globally, but only 2% of them in Africa, said World Health Organization (WHO) chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 