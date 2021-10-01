World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Mitsubishi Power's TOMONI Intelligent Digital Solutions Adopted For Unit 1 Of The Joetsu Thermal Power Station

Friday, 1 October 2021, 6:45 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

Mitsubishi Power's TOMONI Intelligent Digital Solutions Adopted for Unit 1 of the Joetsu Thermal Power Station in Niigata Prefecture

  • Contract Concluded with Operator Tohoku Electric for GTCC Generating Facility Using JAC Turbines
  • Real-time operation monitoring system using cutting
  • Edge data analysis applications
  • More advanced and efficient O&M enhances asset value and also contributes to the reduction of emissions including decarbonization

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Sept 30, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has concluded a contract with Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. for the utilization of TOMONI intelligent digital solutions for Unit 1 of the Joetsu Thermal Power Station in Joetsu city, Niigata Prefecture, scheduled to start operations in December 2022. The addition of the TOMONI service for the 572-megawatt (MW) class gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power generation facility, utilizing world-class large, high-efficiency J-series Air-Cooled (JAC) gas turbines supplied by Mitsubishi Power, will provide a real-time operation monitoring system employing cutting-edge data analysis application software. This TOMONI service will allow for more advanced and efficient operations and maintenance (O&M), and optimize performance, also contributing to the reduction of emissions including decarbonization.

The advanced forced air-cooled combustion system employed in JAC turbines allows for a shorter start-up time compared to steam cooling systems, and realizes advantages such as higher power plant efficiency applied by a high turbine inlet temperature of 1,650degC. Construction of the Joetsu Thermal Power Station Unit 1 began in 2019. The project is under progressing over 60%, with the completion of JAC gas turbine installation, and the trial runs is scheduled to begin in March 2022.

TOMONI intelligent digital solutions applied to this project allow the various services to be used via cloud computing accessible from the customer's computer. The Joetsu Thermal Power Station Unit 1 will utilize many cutting-edge TOMONI data analysis applications to support O&M, optimizing plant efficiency and equipment inspections, which will help to reduce CO2 emissions, thus reducing plant maintenance and operation costs. The long-term reliability of TOMONI has been confirmed at T-Point 2, which is a grid-connected, power plant operated remotely from the TOMONI HUB(Note) at the Takasago Works in Hyogo Prefecture. Many of the cutting-edge applications used at T-Point 2 will be adopted for use in the JAC-Series GTCC.

Looking forward, TOMONI, through highly sophisticated data analysis and cooperation with customers is paving the way toward the future realization of smart, autonomous power plants that will seamlessly integrate power grids, energy storage systems, and renewable energy. Mitsubishi Power will utilize its TOMONI intelligent digital solutions, developed based on its expertise and many years of experience with power plant O&M, to support decarbonization of power plants, reducing maintenance and operation costs. TOMONI attributes will help strengthen the business foundation for our customers.

