7 October – World Day For Decent Work (#WDDW): Just Jobs

With trade unions and workers’ rights supporters mobilising around the world on October 7, the World Day for Decent Work, the ITUC is calling for governments to adopt national jobs plans based on dialogue with unions and employers.

Every country needs to play its part to address the 575 million global jobs gap and to formalise at least half of informal jobs by 2030.

Sharan Burrow, ITUC General Secretary, said: “Full employment must come to centre stage in recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure future resilience.

“Jobs with rights for all, including maximum working hours, living minimum wages and health and safety at work. Inclusive jobs – because women lost the majority of jobs to COVID-19. Climate-friendly jobs and jobs in care and infrastructure – because the recovery from the pandemic must deliver a sustainable future for the world.”

